August 25, 2022 report

Remains of woman from 800 years ago found in canoe buried in Northwest Patagonia

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Remains of woman from 800 years ago found in canoe buried in Northwest Patagonia
Detail of the disposition of the body of individual 3 and its association with remains of wood, freshwater mollusks, red pigments and painted pottery. Credit: PLOS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0272833

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Chile and Argentina, have found the remains of a woman buried in a canoe approximately 800 years ago—the first evidence of such a burial to be found in Argentinian Patagonia. In their paper published on the open-access site, PLOS ONE, the group describes their study of the remains.

The remains were found at a called Newen Antug, which is close to Lake Lacár in a western part of Argentina. An analysis has shown that the woman was between 17 and 25 years old at the time of her death, but the researchers were not able to determine the cause of death. They also found a jug placed near her head, and she was surrounded by almost 600 bits of wood from a single Chilean cedar tree; there were also signs that the wood had been charred. Wooden canoes of the time, known as wampo, were hollowed out using fire. Testing of the woman's showed she was from approximately 1142 AD, which means she was likely a member of the Mapuche culture and that she lived and died before the Spanish arrived.

The find marks the first time a canoe-type burial has been seen in Argentinean Patagonia and represents a truly rare find—most canoe burials were for men. The researchers suggest their finding hints that the practice might have been more widespread than thought.

Remains of woman from 800 years ago found in canoe buried in Northwest Patagonia
Mapuche burial, c. 1900 (in Chapanoff 2020: 14). The photograph shows a funeral ritual with a wampo beside the rewe. Credit: PLOS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0272833

Prior research has suggested that burying people in a canoe was part of a ritual intended to allow deceased individuals to make a final journey across mystical waters to another land known as Nomelafken, where they would reside in a place known as the "destination of souls."

The researchers note that the jug found next to her head had clearly been put there by whoever was charged with her burial, and there were also signs that she had been laid on a bed of freshwater clams. Her positioning also strongly suggested she had been laid in a canoe as a sort of coffin before being placed in a grave.

Explore further

Up a creek without paddle? Researchers suggest 'gunwale bobbing'
More information: Alberto E. Pérez et al, A pre-Hispanic canoe or Wampo burial in Northwestern Patagonia, Argentina, PLOS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0272833
Journal information: PLoS ONE

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Remains of woman from 800 years ago found in canoe buried in Northwest Patagonia (2022, August 25) retrieved 25 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-woman-years-canoe-northwest-patagonia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)