January 6, 2022 report

Well preserved pre-Incan mummy found in underground burial chamber

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Well preserved pre-Incan mummy found in underground burial chamber
Credit: National University of San Marcos

A team of researchers with the National University of San Marcos has found and recovered a well-preserved pre-Incan mummy in an underground tomb. They have posted their findings on the university's Noticias page.

Prior research has shown that the area on the outskirts of modern Lima was once part of a bustling ancient community of as many as 10,000 people. Those who lived there were mostly traders, serving as go-betweens for people from the mountains and those who lived on the coast of what is now Peru. Researchers have been excavating a site there called the Cajamarquilla archaeological complex, which is located approximately 25 kilometers from Lima.

Recently, the team discovered an underground chamber large enough to allow the archeologists to walk around nearly upright (approximately 3 meters long by 1.4 meters high). Inside, they found a staircase that led down to the floor where they found well-preserved mummified remains of a young man—the team estimates that he was likely between 18 and 22 years old. The mummy was lying partially on his side against a pile of rocks and against the wall of the burial chamber, and was bound by ropes over his body—his hands appeared to be clutching his face. The mummy was so well-preserved that details such as fingernails were apparent. The researchers note that while the imagery might appear gruesome to modern people, the custom of roping deceased people was quite common during the period. They have dated the mummy to approximately 1,200 to 800 years ago. They also found the remains of a dog and a near the .

Interestingly, the researchers also found the remains of mollusks on the ground near the entrance to the burial . They suggest they were likely left over from a meal eaten by people visiting the grave site. They also found llama bones nearby. Both suggest that the young man's remains were visited for a time after his death by mourners. They note that visiting grave sites was a common practice for pre-Incan civilizations.

Explore further

Peru archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old
More information: unmsm.edu.pe/noticias-y-evento … ico-de-cajamarquilla

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Well preserved pre-Incan mummy found in underground burial chamber (2022, January 6) retrieved 6 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-pre-incan-mummy-underground-burial-chamber.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)