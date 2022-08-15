August 15, 2022

Revealing the interactions between ABA and ethylene signaling during tomato fruit ripening

by Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science

Chongqing University reveals interactions between ABA and ethylene signaling during tomato fruit ripening
Proposed model of ABA–ethylene crosstalk during tomato fruit ripening. Credit: Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science

Recently, scientists from Chongqing University provided new insights into the complex regulatory network of phytohormones that regulate fruit ripening in tomato. They introduced multi-gene interference (RNAi) vectors to silence the expression of target ABA receptors and screen for receptors that mediate ABA signaling during the regulation of fruit ripening. SlRCAR9, SlRCAR12, SlRCAR11, and SlRCAR13 were identified as crucial ABA receptors, as fruit ripening time was prolonged when these receptors were co-silenced.

Co-silencing the four genes that encode these receptors weakened biosynthesis and signaling pathways at the early stage of tomato ripening, thereby delaying ripening. Co-silencing also enhanced fruit firmness and altered shelf-life and Botrytis cinerea susceptibility of the transgenic fruits. Blocking ABA signaling did not affect the ability of ethylene to induce fruit ripening but may instead have inhibited the effectiveness of ABA in promoting fruit ripening. These results suggested that ABA signaling is likely to function upstream of ethylene signaling during fruit ripening.

In conclusion, the results of this work suggested that the ABA receptor genes SlRCAR9, SlRCAR12, SlRCAR11, and SlRCAR13 mediate ABA signaling to regulate early fruit ripening in tomato, with SlRCAR11 and SlRCAR13 playing more important roles. Moreover, ABA signaling mediated by these ABA receptor genes during fruit ripening was dependent on ethylene signaling, indicating that ABA signaling acted upstream of ethylene signaling at the early stage of tomato fruit ripening.

Published in Horticulture Research, these findings provide more insight into the complex regulatory network of fruit ripening in tomato. However, the authors note that the reasons for the sharp increase in ethylene production during later fruit ripening and senescence caused by the blocking of ripening-related ABA signaling remain unknown and require further investigation.

Explore further

Regulation of fleshy fruit ripening: From transcription factors to epigenetic modifications
More information: Jian Zou et al, Co-silencing of ABA receptors (SlRCAR) reveals interactions between ABA and ethylene signaling during tomato fruit ripening, Horticulture Research (2022). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhac057
Provided by Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science
Citation: Revealing the interactions between ABA and ethylene signaling during tomato fruit ripening (2022, August 15) retrieved 15 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-revealing-interactions-aba-ethylene-tomato.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Occam's razor in science: all-time practice or modern fashion?

58 minutes ago

I want to get a better perspective on the unit "Newtons" in everyday situations

1 hour ago

What type of problems do you like the most?

7 hours ago

Chaos theory has no fine edge does it fluctuate?

Aug 14, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 14, 2022

Question about kinetic theory and hydrodynamics (in plasmas)

Aug 10, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)