August 19, 2022

Researchers investigate new mixture material used for quarter-wave plate laser beam splitter

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

laser beam
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have made progress in the preparation of mixture-based quarter-wave plate laser beam splitter (PLBS) coatings to improve the performance of the coating. The results were published in Optics & Laser Technology.

The plate beam splitters are widely used in quantum communication, measurement and laser systems due to their unique optical properties. The plate beam splitter used in high-power laser systems must achieve specific spectral performance. To meet the ever-increasing output power requirements of laser systems, it also requires a high laser damage threshold.

Mixture have attracted great attentions in the field of high-power laser coatings in recent years because of their tunable and . They have been used in the design and preparation of coatings such as high-reflective coatings, polarizer coatings, and dichroic mirror coatings. In order to obtain a specific intensity-splitting ratio, one or more non-quarter-wave layers are often required in the coating structure of the PLBS coatings, which leads to an increase in the electric field intensity and in the difficulty of controlling the coating layer thickness.

In this study, researchers realized the tuning of the mixture material by tuning the ratio of the two materials in it, and then used the quarter-wave coating structure to realize the PLBS coating with arbitrary T/R ratios.

By studying the optical and mechanical properties of the mixture coatings under different mixture ratios, the properties of PLBS coatings were compared. Two mixture based PLBS coatings using HfO2–Al2O3 mixture material as high-n layer and SiO2 as low-n layer were experimentally demonstrated. Then, researchers compared the former two mixture based PLBS coatings with a traditional PLBS coating using HfO2 and SiO2 as high-n and low-n layers.

The above results showed that the mixture-based PLBS coatings have lower surface roughness, larger intensity-splitting bandwidth, and nearly double the laser damage threshold (1064 nm). For applications with smaller bandwidth requirements, the damage threshold can be improved by a factor of ~2.6.

Therefore, the PLBS coating prepared based on the mixture material can not only yield better performance, but also simplify the design and fabrication process.

More information: Wenyun Du et al, Plate laser beam splitter with mixture-based quarter-wave coating design, Optics & Laser Technology (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.optlastec.2022.108399

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers investigate new mixture material used for quarter-wave plate laser beam splitter (2022, August 19) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-mixture-material-quarter-wave-plate-laser.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers propose novel dichroic laser mirror design with mixture layers and sandwich-like-structure interfaces
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

3 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

10 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)