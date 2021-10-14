October 14, 2021

Near-infrared reflective blending coatings have better optical and cooling performance

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Near-infrared reflective blending coatings have better optical and cooling performance
Credit: DOI: 10.1016/j.solener.2021.06.061

Chinese researchers recently found that a near-infrared reflective blending coating had better optical and cooling performance, thereby reducing the absorbed energy of pavement in permafrost regions and other special regions.

Researchers from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) took TiO2 and CuO blending as an example, and they investigated their optical and cooling performances.

They first adopted three types of functional reflective particles, TiO2 nanoparticles (NPs), CuO NPs and CuO micro-particles (MPs) as pigments to obtain 12 types of TiO2 and CuO blending coatings, then they measured and compared the spectral reflectance of these blending coatings, and finally selected eight types of these blending coatings to their cooling performances.

They painted these selected blending coating to the asphalt blocks and then monitored the surface temperature.

Results show that the spectral reflectance for the TiO2 NPs and CuO NPs blending coating increases slightly while that for TiO2 NPs and CuO MPs increases largely with the increase of TiO2 NPs.

Besides, the spectral reflectance of the CuO NPs and TiO2 NPs blending coating is higher than that of the CuO MPs and TiO2 NPs blending coating when the TiO2 NPs mass percentage is lower than 15.88%.

Results also indicate that the cooling performances of these selected near-infrared reflective blending coatings are different under the summer of autumn meteorological condition.

This study provides a reference and insight to the design and fabricating of near-infrared reflective blending coating, thereby reducing the undesired pavement absorbed energy.

This study has been published in Solar Energy in an article titled "Experimental study of optical and cooling performances of CuO and TiO2 near-infrared reflective blending coatings."

Explore further

Scientists reveal synergistic effects in dual single-atom catalyst
More information: Zhilang You et al, Experimental study of optical and cooling performances of CuO and TiO2 near-infrared reflective blending coatings, Solar Energy (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.solener.2021.06.061
Journal information: Solar Energy

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Near-infrared reflective blending coatings have better optical and cooling performance (2021, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-near-infrared-blending-coatings-optical-cooling.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

MAL of Cadmium

Oct 13, 2021

2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Oct 06, 2021

What does air smell like?

Oct 05, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Oct 05, 2021

Molecules with an extended π system well described by resonance hybrid

Oct 05, 2021

Protein Folding Entropy

Oct 02, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)