Solar Energy, the official journal of the International Solar Energy Society®, is devoted exclusively to the science and technology of solar energy applications. The Society was founded in 1954 and is now incorporated as a non-profit educational and scientific institution. With participation encompassing 100 countries, ISES® serves as a centre for information on research and development in solar energy utilisation. Through its publications and its sponsorship of technical conferences, the Society provides a world forum for the active consideration of solar energy. Solar Energy welcomes manuscripts presenting information not previously published in journals on any aspect of solar energy research, development, application, measurement or policy. The term "solar energy" in this context includes the indirect uses such as wind energy and biomass. Because of the international character of Solar Energy, articles that deal solely with the solar radiation or wind data base of a specific country are not normally considered suitable for Solar Energy. Submitted manuscripts may take the form of reports of original studies or reviews of significant prior work in a given area. All manuscripts are subject to reviews to assure accuracy, clarity, and long-term value.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/solar-energy/
Impact factor
2.475 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Solar Energy

Coffee-based colloids for direct solar absorption

Solar energy is one of the most promising resources to help reduce fossil fuel consumption and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions to power a sustainable future. Devices presently in use to convert solar energy into thermal ...

General Physics

feature

Mar 22, 2019

6

529

New technology will enable properties to share solar energy

IN the UK alone, some 1.5 million homes are equipped with solar panels, and it has been estimated that by 2020 the figure could soar to 10 million, with the prospect of lower energy bills for consumers and massive reductions ...

Energy & Green Tech

Jun 14, 2017

0

44

Plug in for renewable energy

A new study shows a huge US market for plug and play solar energy, with billions of dollars in retail sales and energy savings. So what's holding up widespread use?

Energy & Green Tech

Dec 5, 2016

94

40

page 1 from 2