August 12, 2022

Using sound and bubbles to make bandages stickier and longer lasting

by McGill University

Using sound and bubbles to make bandages stickier and longer lasting
Ultrasound induced microbubbles mediate bioadhesion. Credit: Zhenwei Ma

Researchers have discovered that they can control the stickiness of adhesive bandages using ultrasound waves and bubbles. This breakthrough could lead to new advances in medical adhesives, especially in cases where adhesives are difficult to apply such as on wet skin.

"Bandages, glues, and stickers are common bioadhesives that are used at home or in clinics. However, they don't usually adhere well on wet skin. It's also challenging to control where they are applied and the strength and duration of the formed adhesion," says McGill University Professor Jianyu Li, who led the research team of engineers, physicists, chemists, and clinicians.

"We were surprised to find that by simply playing around with ultrasonic intensity, we can control very precisely the stickiness of bandages on many tissues," says lead author Zhenwei Ma, a former student of Professor Li and now a Killam Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia.

Ultrasound induced bubbles control stickiness

In collaboration with physicists Professor Outi Supponen and Claire Bourquard from the Institute of Fluid Dynamics at ETH Zurich, the team experimented with ultrasound induced microbubbles to make adhesives stickier. "The induces many microbubbles, which transiently push the adhesives into the skin for stronger bioadhesion," says Professor Supponen. "We can even use theoretical modeling to estimate exactly where the adhesion will happen."

Their study, published in the journal Science, shows that the adhesives are compatible with living tissue in rats. The adhesives can also potentially be used to deliver drugs through the skin. "This paradigm-shifting technology will have great implications in many branches of medicine," says University of British Columbia Professor Zu-hua Gao. "We're very excited to translate this technology for applications in clinics for tissue repair, , and precision medicine."

"By merging mechanics, materials and , we envision the broad impact of our bioadhesive technology in wearable devices, wound management, and ," says Professor Li, who is also a Canada Research Chair in Biomaterials and Musculoskeletal Health.

Explore further

'Bio-glue' could mean end to surgical sutures, staples
More information: Zhenwei Ma et al, Controlled tough bioadhesion mediated by ultrasound, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abn8699
Journal information: Science

Provided by McGill University
Citation: Using sound and bubbles to make bandages stickier and longer lasting (2022, August 12) retrieved 12 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-bandages-stickier-longer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How does Cmax decrease over time in human body? Use half life?

Jul 31, 2022

Is this backed up by chemistry or is it a scam?

Jul 29, 2022

How to neutralize bromine that's eaten through it's container?

Jul 28, 2022

What is the most massive molecule ever?

Jul 27, 2022

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jul 09, 2022

Heat storage in water

Jul 07, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)