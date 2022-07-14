July 14, 2022

Scientists propose flexible terahertz carrier-envelope phase shifter based on metamaterials

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists propose flexible terahertz carrier-envelope phase shifter based on metamaterials
(a) Perspective view of the unit cell of array. (b) Overall and local optical images of the CEP shifter from top view, and flexibility of the CEP shifter demonstrated by manually bending the sample. Credit: AIR

Manipulating terahertz (THz) waveforms is important for its applications. Despite the rapid progress in metamaterials (MMs), the carrier-envelope phase (CEP) control for THz pulse is still challenging due to its broadband feature.

THz scanning tunneling microscope (THz-STM) is an emerging technique combining both high temporal and .

A research team led by Prof. Wang Tianwu from the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), proposes an ultra-thin THz CEP shifter composed of different MM arrays, which can modulate the CEP of broadband THz pulses in the sub-wavelength thickness range and maintain the electric field polarization.

The study was published in Advanced Optical Materials.

The CEP shifter is based on a specified split-ring resonator (SRR) with a pair of cross-oriented gratings to enhance the transmission efficiency. The CEP shift is realized by resonance phase and Pancharatnam-Berry phase of SRR, which can be shifted as high as 2π.

When the incident pulse is modulated by different MM arrays in turn, the change of temporal waveforms of the THz under different CEP values is clearly observed by THz time domain spectroscopy system (THz-TDS), which correlates with the simulation results.

The research team also verified that the CEP shifter has good robustness under wide-angle incidence and a large deformation of the sample. Compared to the complex THz CEP controller composed of different parts, the proposed CEP shifter is ultra-thin and flexible, with low insertion loss and is easy to install and operate. It is expected to be used as a key component for THz-STM.

The design scheme can also be applied to other by appropriately scaling the geometry parameters of the structure. In addition, the proposed CEP shifter will allow investigation of the CEP dependence of THz matter interactions.

Explore further

Researchers propose new compact 2D serpentine optical phased array
More information: Tong Li et al, Flexible THz Carrier‐Envelope Phase Shifter Based on Metamaterials, Advanced Optical Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adom.202200541
Journal information: Advanced Optical Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists propose flexible terahertz carrier-envelope phase shifter based on metamaterials (2022, July 14) retrieved 14 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-scientists-flexible-terahertz-carrier-envelope-phase.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

"No objective reality" in quantum mechanics?

38 minutes ago

Photovoltaic vs. thermal radiator Solar Panel comparison (using a lens)

39 minutes ago

How to find the positive maximum value of a function

41 minutes ago

What is the density of the Carina Nebula?

46 minutes ago

angle at which a skier will leave the sphere.

51 minutes ago

Seeking a nerd well-versed in Cosmology and Dungeons & Dragons

55 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)