July 18, 2022

Hemiepiphytic figs reduce phosphorus competition by killing host trees

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Hemiepiphytic figs reduce phosphorus competition by killing host trees
Stranger fig tree in XTBG. Credit: MO Yuxuan

Host-killing by hemiepiphytes is an endemic phenomenon in the tropics. Many fig species—keystone plants in tropical forests—have evolved the hemiepiphytic ecotype. However, the benefits and adaptive strategies of their special life history remain poorly understood.

In a study published in New Phytologist, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have presented that hemiepiphytic figs benefit from lessening phosphorus (P) by killing their hosts in the P-deficient tropics, and hemiepiphytic figs can adapt to changing habitats via functional trait trade-offs during the host-killing process.

In order to understand the relationships between P-competition and the host-killing process, the researchers combined an analysis of fig and palm species' leaf phosphorus (P) content worldwide. They studied the dynamics of leaf functional traits and nutrients in substrates of hemiepiphytic Ficus tinctoria (with both hemiepiphytic and non-hemiepiphytic phenotypes), the host palms (the oil palm, Elaeis guineensis), and non-hemiepiphytic conspecifics at different growth stages.

They found that the leaf P content of both hemiepiphytic figs and their host palms significantly decreased when competing for soil resources. After host death, however, the leaf content of hemiepiphytic figs recovered. With the growth of hemiepiphytic figs, the P-availability in the canopy humus and soil significantly decreased. While competing with their hosts, functional trait trade-offs of hemiepiphytic figs enabled them to adapt to the P-shortage.

  • Hemiepiphytic figs reduce phosphorus competition by killing host trees
    Hemiepiphytic figs at different growth stages. Credit: MO Yuxuan
  • Hemiepiphytic figs reduce phosphorus competition by killing host trees
    Adaptive strategies of hemiepiphytic figs. Credit: MO Yuxuan

"We consider that the P-competition caused by high P-demand of figs may be a general phenomenon, from the common garden to a global scale," said Mo Yuxuan, first author of the study.

The results demonstrate that the high P-demand of figs, P-deficiency in tropics, and zero-distance between hemiepiphytic figs and their host trees lead to intense P competition between them. Hemiepiphytes adapt to changing environments via functional trait trade-offs to better utilize limited resources.

"Our results suggest that P-competition is an important factor causing host death, except for mechanically damaging and shading hosts. Our study provides a new perspective on the evolution of -killing in hemiepiphytes and link this behavior to the widespread P shortages in tropical soils," said Prof. Liu Wenyao of XTBG.

Explore further

Pollinator host-switches and fig hybridization dominate fig-wasp coevolution
More information: Yu‐Xuan Mo et al, Hemiepiphytic figs kill their host trees: Acquiring phosphorus is a driving factor, New Phytologist (2022). DOI: 10.1111/nph.18367
Journal information: New Phytologist

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Hemiepiphytic figs reduce phosphorus competition by killing host trees (2022, July 18) retrieved 18 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-hemiepiphytic-figs-phosphorus-competition-host.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Evaluate the surface integral ##\iint\limits_{\sum} f\cdot d\sigma##

22 minutes ago

vaccuously true statements and why false implies truth

23 minutes ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

24 minutes ago

Potentional problems in using high energy light to transmit energy.

26 minutes ago

Calculations for swinging on a rope out over a lake (max. tension, final angle, etc.)

30 minutes ago

Rayleigh scattering what is the true reason of the color of the sky

37 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)