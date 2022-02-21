February 21, 2022

Trade-offs exist in hydraulic and mechanical traits of plants in Chinese savanna

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Trade-offs exist in hydraulic and mechanical traits of plants in Chinese savanna
Yuanjiang savanna ecosystem. Credit: XTBG

Evergreen and deciduous species coexist in tropical dry forests and savannas. Previous studies have shown that they exhibit divergent strategies of drought tolerance and hydraulic safety under prolonged seasonal drought. However, the ecological strategies in hydraulic efficiency and mechanical strength (two major functions of the xylems of woody plant species) have not been well characterized for Chinese savanna woody species with contrasting leaf phenology.

In a study published in Tree Physiology, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences illustrated the hydraulic and biomechanical adaptations of Chinese evergreen and deciduous to long-term dry-hot environments.

The researchers measured 14 xylem functional traits related to hydraulic efficiency and biomechanical strength, as well as minimum water potential in (seven evergreen species vs. thirteen deciduous species) in Yuanjiang savanna ecosystem, southwest China.

They further evaluated the potential differences in hydraulics and biomechanics between evergreen and deciduous savanna species, and elucidated the possible tradeoffs and associations between hydraulic and biomechanical functions and underlying anatomical traits.

They found a distinct divergence in hydraulic efficiency and in Chinese savanna species with contrasting leaf phenology, revealing conservative and acquisitive life-history strategies for evergreen and deciduous species, respectively. Deciduous species had a higher xylem hydraulic efficiency, whereas evergreen species had higher mechanical strength.

Furthermore, there were trade-offs between xylem hydraulic efficiency and mechanical strength across species and within and deciduous groups. The trade-offs were modulated by a suite of traits, including wood density, vessel and fiber traits, and fiber content. The xylem hydraulic efficiency was mainly driven by vessel diameter, while high levels of xylem mechanical strength were associated with wood density, neutral detergent fiber, and acid detergent fiber.

They also found that the pairwise relationships between traits were phylogenetically independent. None of the hydraulic, mechanical, anatomical, or chemical traits showed phylogenetic signals.

"Our study provides new information to understand the hydraulic and biomechanical properties and ecological strategies of savanna species in long-term dry-hot environments," said Zhang Shubin of XTBG.

Explore further

Shrubs are most vulnerable to extreme drought in savannas
More information: Shu-Bin Zhang et al, Trade-offs between xylem hydraulic efficiency and mechanical strength in Chinese evergreen and deciduous savanna species, Tree Physiology (2022). DOI: 10.1093/treephys/tpac017
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Trade-offs exist in hydraulic and mechanical traits of plants in Chinese savanna (2022, February 21) retrieved 21 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-trade-offs-hydraulic-mechanical-traits-chinese.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What's going on with the COVID cases in Alabama?

13 hours ago

Differentiating Human DNA

Feb 20, 2022

and Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

Feb 19, 2022

Designer viruses as vaccines: yea or nay?

Feb 19, 2022

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

Feb 19, 2022

Covid Long Haulers

Feb 18, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)