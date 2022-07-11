July 11, 2022

How gas nanobubbles accelerate solid-liquid-gas reactions

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

How gas nanobubbles accelerate solid-liquid-gas reactions
Schematic illumination of a solid–liquid–gas reaction established within a liquid cell.Nature Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-022-01261-x

Solid-liquid-gas reactions are common in various natural phenomenon and industrial applications, such as hydrogen-oxygen fuel cell reactions, heterogeneous catalysis and metal corrosion in ambient environments. However, the gas transport in liquid and following reactions at the triple-phase interfaces are not well understood.

A joint research team led by Prof. Chen Jige from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a real-time observation of the accelerated solid-liquid-gas etching progress of gold nanorods by introducing gas nanobubbles. They found that the underlying microscopic mechanism was dependent on liquid layer thickness.

The results were published in Nature Materials.

Liquid-cell transmission electron microscopy (TEM) enables the real-time observation of the accelerated etching of gold nanorods with oxygen nanobubbles in aqueous hydrobromic acid.

The researchers found that when an oxygen nanobubble was close to a nanorod below the critical distance (~1 nm), the local etching rate was significantly enhanced by over one order of magnitude.

Molecular dynamics simulation results revealed that the strong attractive van der Waals interaction between the gold nanorod and governed oxygen transport through the thin liquid layer and thus led to enhanced etching rate.

This study sheds light on the rational design of solid-liquid-gas reactions for enhanced activities and provides a promising approach to modify the solid-liquid-gas reaction rate.

More information: Wen Wang et al, Solid–liquid–gas reaction accelerated by gas molecule tunnelling-like effect, Nature Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-022-01261-x

Journal information: Nature Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: How gas nanobubbles accelerate solid-liquid-gas reactions (2022, July 11) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-gas-nanobubbles-solid-liquid-gas-reactions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mechanism of oxygen activation on barium-containing perovskite materials
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)