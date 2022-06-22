June 22, 2022

Technique allows researchers to align gold nanorods using magnetic fields

by Tracey Peake, North Carolina State University

Technique allows researchers to align gold nanorods with magnetic fields
Electron micrograph of gold nanorods overcoated with iron oxide nanoparticles and aligned in a magnetic field. Credit: Mehedi H. Rizvi

An international team of researchers has demonstrated a technique that allows them to align gold nanorods using magnetic fields, while preserving the underlying optical properties of the gold nanorods.

"Gold nanorods are of interest because they can absorb and scatter specific , making them attractive for use in applications such as biomedical imaging, sensors, and other technologies," says Joe Tracy, corresponding author of a paper on the work and a professor of materials science and engineering at North Carolina State University.

It is possible to tune the wavelengths of light absorbed and scattered by engineering the dimensions of the gold nanorods. Magnetically controlling their orientation makes it possible to further control and modulate which wavelengths the nanorods respond to.

"In other words, if you can control the alignment of gold nanorods, you have greater control over their optical properties," Tracy says. "And using magnetic fields to control that alignment means that you can control the alignment without actually touching the nanorods."

In their technique, the researchers synthesize separate solutions of gold nanorods and . Mixing the solutions drives assembly of the iron oxide nanoparticles onto the surface of the gold nanorods. The resulting "coated" nanorods can then be controlled using a low-strength .

"We've characterized both what is happening during this process and how well it works," Tracy says. "We've demonstrated that we can bring the nanorods into alignment and that the process does not adversely affect the optical properties of the gold nanorods."

"In addition, to the best of our knowledge, these nanorods have the smallest aspect ratio of any elongated nanoparticle that has been 'decorated' with iron oxide nanoparticles and aligned using magnetic fields," says Mehedi Rizvi, first author of the paper and a Ph.D. student at NC State.

"In order for this technique to work, we've had to optimize many aspects of the system, including the dimensions of the gold nanorods, the size of the iron oxide nanoparticles, and the relative concentrations of both nanorods and nanoparticles in solution," Rizvi says.

"We are currently in the process of exploring potential applications in imaging based on the multifunctional properties of magnetic-overcoated ," Tracy says.

Explore further

Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods
More information: Mehedi H. Rizvi et al, Magnetic Alignment for Plasmonic Control of Gold Nanorods Coated with Iron Oxide Nanoparticles, Advanced Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202203366
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Technique allows researchers to align gold nanorods using magnetic fields (2022, June 22) retrieved 22 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-technique-align-gold-nanorods-magnetic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

What does it take to solve the measurement problem?

1 hour ago

Effective weight vs distance to the point of attachment of the weight

1 hour ago

Nuclear Fission of Uranium-235

1 hour ago

Difference Between Potential and Potential Energy

1 hour ago

Infrared Photovoltaics

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)