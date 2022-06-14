June 14, 2022

Unraveling the complexities of modern fraud

by David Bradley, Inderscience

fraud
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In the bad old days of fraud—corruption, non-disclosure of information, self-dealing, cover-ups, lying, insider trading, and embezzlement were rife. They still are, but they have been given a digital edge by modern technology. This has made crime easier for many more people, but conversely, technology has also provided new tools for detection and prevention.

Research published in the International Journal of Accounting, Auditing and Performance Evaluation looks at the world of in the online realm and shows that it remains a multidimensional and complex world of crime driven, commonly, by greed, sometimes by necessity, but also by a failure of morality that exploits its victims heartlessly. The study author Parvati T. Soneji of the Department of Commerce at Banasthali Vidyapeeth in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, hopes to unravel some of the complexities of modern fraud.

In the world of business, says Soneji, "The desire for achievements, fear of losing one's job, challenges meeting for bonuses, unhealthy competition, and criminal collaborations" might all lead a person into instigating or participating in . There are many factors that might lead someone in management to take this route, , beliefs and attitudes, social customs, institutional rules and regulations, ethical values, and even the organizational culture within which they work.

Soneji addresses fraud theory through the simple triangle of opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. In this theory, a putative white-collar fraudster spots a loophole or opening that gives them the opportunity, the factors that influence them in deciding whether or not to exploit the opportunity apply the pressure, and post-fact they might then explain away their decision and actions to alleviate their guilt.

This simplistic triangle is expanded to a four-cornered diamond that adds capability, whether or not the would-be fraudster has the knowledge and skills to carry out the fraud. Finally, a fraud pentagon adds the very personal notion of the potential criminal's character in terms of their level of arrogance. With all five factors in place in the fraud pentagon, the committing of the crime is almost inevitable.

Such theories of fraud can give context to the after-effects of the fraud and the evidence left behind. This might allow investigators to trace back the end result to its beginnings in order to identify the perpetrator. It might also give those who would endeavor to prevent fraud an insight into the psychological and other factors that might be exposed and addressed before a crime is committed.

Explore further

Economic crime is going uninvestigated as police hide behind the veil of Action Fraud
More information: Parvati T. Soneji, The Fraud theories: Triangle, Diamond, Pentagon, International Journal of Accounting, Auditing and Performance Evaluation (2022). DOI: 10.1504/IJAAPE.2022.123301
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Unraveling the complexities of modern fraud (2022, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-unraveling-complexities-modern-fraud.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Quantum interpretation and classical-quantum distinction

1 hour ago

How do I find the differential equation for this circuit?

1 hour ago

Will a round-headed rod topple if it slides down a frictionless slope?

1 hour ago

Random Thoughts part 6

1 hour ago

XML and JS to make a website-:

1 hour ago

Max of 3 random cards from deck vs max of 3 numbers from 1-13

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)