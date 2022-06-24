June 24, 2022

Tortoise and her egg found in new Pompeii excavations

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Tortoise and her egg found in new Pompeii excavations
In this undated photo provided by Pompeii Archaeological Park on Friday, June 24, 2022, archaeologists work in the area of the Terme Stabiane inside the park near Naples, southern Italy, where the remains of a land tortoise dating back to some 2000 years ago were found. Credit: Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP

Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered the remains of a pregnant tortoise that had sought refuge in the ruins of a home destroyed by an earthquake in 62 AD, only to be covered by volcanic ash and rock when Mount Vesuvius erupted 17 years later.

The 14-centimeter long (5.5-inch long) Hermann's tortoise and her egg were discovered during excavations of an area of the ancient city that, after the earthquake leveled Pompeii, was being rebuilt for the construction of public baths, officials said Friday.

Pompeii was then destroyed for good after the in AD 79.

Archaeologists suspect the tortoise, a species that is common in southern Europe, had sought refuge in the rubble of a home that was too badly damaged from the quake to be rebuilt.

Pompeii's director general, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said the fact that she still had her egg suggested she died before finding a safe, hospitable place to lay it.

"This lets us reflect on Pompeii in this phase after the earthquake but before the eruption, when many homes were being rebuilt, the whole city was a , and evidently some spaces were so unused that could roam, enter and try to lay their eggs," he said.

It's not the first tortoise to be found in Pompeii, and Zuchtriegel said an important focus of current excavations and research concerns the organic and agricultural materials found outside Pompeii's urban center.

  • Tortoise and her egg found in new Pompeii excavations
    The remains of a land tortoise with an egg inside and dating back to some 2000 years ago are seen in the area of the Terme Stabiane inside the Pompeii Archaeological Park near Naples, southern Italy, where they were found, in this undated photo provided by the Pompeii Park on Friday, June 24, 2022. Credit: Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP
  • Tortoise and her egg found in new Pompeii excavations
    In this undated photo provided by Pompeii Archaeological Park on Friday, June 24, 2022, archaeologists work in the area of the Terme Stabiane inside the park near Naples, southern Italy, where the remains of a land tortoise dating back to some 2000 years ago were found. Credit: Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP
  • Tortoise and her egg found in new Pompeii excavations
    The remains of a land tortoise with an egg inside and dating back to some 2000 years ago are seen in the area of the Terme Stabiane inside the Pompeii Archaeological Park near Naples, southern Italy, where they were found, in this undated photo provided by the Pompeii Park on Friday, June 24, 2022. Credit: Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP

The discovery of the tortoise, he said, adds to "this mosaic of relations between culture and nature, community and environment that represents the history of ancient Pompeii."

The excavations in the Stabiane baths section of Pompeii are being carried out by the Free University of Berlin, the University of Napoli's L'Orientale and Oxford University, alongside the Pompeii archeological site.

Explore further

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Tortoise and her egg found in new Pompeii excavations (2022, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-tortoise-egg-pompeii-excavations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Anyone else seeing PF truncating words?

22 minutes ago

Difference Between Potential and Potential Energy

30 minutes ago

Potential energy of a sphere in the field of itself

41 minutes ago

LCL filter output Converter

44 minutes ago

Looking for a waterproof alternatives to OSB for subfloors

45 minutes ago

Solar Sails -- What are the current limitations?

58 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)