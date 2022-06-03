June 3, 2022

Russia's supply ship arrives at International Space Station

In this photo taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with cargo transportation spacecraft Progress МS-20 blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, June 3, 2022. The second stage of the rocket bears the inscription "Donbass" and its nose cone has the flags of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics painted on it. Credit: Roscosmos Space Agency via AP

A Russian cargo spacecraft docked Friday at the International Space Station, delivering nearly three tons of supplies to its crew.

A Soyuz rocket carrying the uncrewed Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft smoothly docked at the space outpost about 3 1/2 hours after the launch.

It has delivered food, fuel and other supplies for the station's international crew.

