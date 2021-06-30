June 30, 2021

Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station

Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station
In this image taken from video provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, a Soyuz rocket with the Progress MS-17 cargo blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The uncrewed Russian cargo ship has blasted off on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. Credit: Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP

An uncrewed Russian cargo ship blasted off Wednesday on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 4:27 a.m. (2327 GMT Tuesday).

It's scheduled to dock at the station in two days, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for the seven residents.

The orbiting outpost is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Russians Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide; and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Explore further

2 Russian crew do spacewalk at International Space Station

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station (2021, June 30) retrieved 30 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-russian-cargo-ship-international-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interplanetary cruise problem

2 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

17 hours ago

Rotation curve with neutral hydrogen and dark matter

Jun 29, 2021

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jun 21, 2021

Betelgeuse unusual dimming - what's up?

Jun 20, 2021

N-body simulation of high or low-mass dark matter particles

Jun 19, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments