June 14, 2022

Study reveals leaf calorific value and its influencing factors on desert plants

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study reveals leaf calorific value and its influencing factors on desert plants
Graphical abstract. Credit: Science of The Total Environment (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.155335

Leaf calorific value is an important trait that indicates how efficiently a plant utilizes natural resources to capture energy. However, prior research on leaf calorific values mainly focused on forest plants. The characteristics of the leaf calorific values of desert plants are not well understood.

There is abundant desert vegetation in the arid region of northwest China, including degraded leaf shrubs and fleshy leaf shrubs. A research team from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences investigated the leaf calorific value of desert plants in 78 sampling plots across an approximately 1,000-km long transect in the desert area of the Hexi Corridor.

The researchers measured the gross calorific value, ash-free calorific value, , nitrogen content, ash content and succulence index of 343 leaf samples.

Related results were published in Science of the Total Environment.

The results showed that leaf gross calorific value of desert plants was considerably lower than the average values for Chinese plants in other ecosystems, probably because half of the species in the study area are succulent plants with abnormally high leaf ash content.

Leaf succulence is an overriding trait that drives the differences in leaf calorific value among plant . The investment of energy substances for succulent plants in response to may be lower than that of non-succulent plants.

The researchers also found that drought has a direct negative effect on the accumulation of energy-rich substances in leaves of desert plants.

Explore further

How do functional traits diversify and phylogenetically correlate for co-occurring understory species in boreal forests?
More information: Lilong Wang et al, Differences and spatial variations of plant leaf calorific value in deserts of the Hexi Corridor, Northwestern China, Science of The Total Environment (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.155335
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Study reveals leaf calorific value and its influencing factors on desert plants (2022, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-reveals-leaf-calorific-factors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coupled First Order ODE

1 hour ago

Constant power and acceleration as a function of time

1 hour ago

Four Snails Traveling on a Plane -- Do they cross paths?

1 hour ago

Forum slow

2 hours ago

Block with upward velocity tethered to a bottom block

2 hours ago

What is a Bern model in planetary population synthesis?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)