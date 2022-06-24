June 24, 2022

Climate change negatively impacting bumblebees, study finds

by Simon Fraser University

bumblebee
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Temperature changes have negatively impacted most species of bumblebees over the past 120 years, according to new research published this week in Biology Letters. The researchers note that changes in temperature had more of a negative impact than other factors—such as precipitation or floral resources.

"Bumblebees are important pollinators for and for the crops humans rely on for food. That's why we need to develop conservation strategies that account for the future impacts of on bee populations," says study lead Hanna Jackson, a Masters student in the M'Gonigle Lab in at Simon Fraser University.

Jackson and her colleagues analyzed an existing dataset containing records on 46 bumblebee species across North America between 1900—2020. They created two occupancy models—one focused on time and the other on —to estimate effects of climate and land-use variables on species' occupancy, a measure of where species are found. They found that six bumblebee species decreased through time, 22 increased and the remaining 18 were stable.

They note that temperature and precipitation both increased, on average, between 1900 and 2020 in the post-industrial revolution period. Temperature changes had primarily on bumblebees, with 37 of the 46 species exhibiting greater declines or less positive increases in occupancy under observed temperature changes compared to if the temperature had remained constant.

Importantly, nine species of bumblebee exhibited declines that link to changing temperatures within their ranges. The team did not find patterns in the other factors that were studied, such as precipitation and only one species declined based on floral resources.

In fact, both floral resources and precipitation had mixed results. Approximately half of the bumblebee species were negatively impacted by changes in precipitation or floral resources while the other half were positively impacted.

Therefore, researchers conclude that changing temperatures are a major environmental factor driving changes in bumblebee community composition.

"Because bumblebee species likely vary in their future responses to land-use and climate change, conservation action should prioritize , taking into account their unique climate and habitat preferences," adds Jackson.

Study collaborators include U.S.-based Pollinator Partnership, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, and the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Southern California.

Explore further

Multiple habitats need protecting to save UK bumblebees, finds 10-year citizen science study
More information: Hanna M. Jackson et al, Climate change winners and losers among North American bumblebees, Biology Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2021.0551
Journal information: Biology Letters

Provided by Simon Fraser University
Citation: Climate change negatively impacting bumblebees, study finds (2022, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-climate-negatively-impacting-bumblebees.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Potential energy of a sphere in the field of itself

26 minutes ago

How to derive the sampling distribution of some statistics

32 minutes ago

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

58 minutes ago

FEM basis polynomial order and the differential equation order

58 minutes ago

The correct interpretation of QM... according to a "language model" AI

1 hour ago

Question about using the wihelmy blade method

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)