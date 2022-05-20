May 20, 2022

Satellites and drones can help save pollinators

by University of Exeter

Drone image showing the distribution of wildflowers. Credit: Karen Anderson

Satellites and drones can provide key information to protect pollinators, researchers say.

Their study examines new ways of using these technologies to track the availability of flowers, and says this could be combined with behavioural studies to see the world through the eyes of insects.

The flowers available to insects vary from day to day and place to place, and is changing landscapes in ways that affect all pollinators.

The University of Exeter research team, supported by the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), hope their approach can help us understand these changes, leading to better conservation.

"Recent advances in drone and have created new opportunities," said lead author Dunia Gonzales, from the Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour at the University of Exeter.

"Drones can now give us fine details of a landscape—on the scale of individual flowers—and combining this with , we can learn about the food available to pollinators across a large area.

"Along with behavioural studies of insects, this will help us understand the threats they face and how to design conservation programmes.

"With some in decline, including many wild bees, we urgently need this understanding to protect not just pollinators in general but also the great diversity of species that each play vital roles in complex ecosystems."

Pollinators provide a range of benefits (called ), especially to humans by pollinating .

However, much about their behaviour and habitats—and the impact of climate and habitat change caused by humans—remains unknown.

"Up to now, most research using satellites has focussed on large-scale agricultural landscapes such as , maize and almond farms," Gonzales said.

"We highlight the need to study landscapes with complex communities of plants and pollinators.

"These vary from place to place—and using satellites and drones together is a good way to learn about these local differences.

"For example, the South Devon AONB contains many smaller fields, microhabitats and traditional Devon hedgerows—so effective conservation here might be different from the measures that would work elsewhere."

Gonzales' work is funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) South West Biosciences Doctoral Training Partnership.

The paper, published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, is entitled: "Remote sensing of floral resources for pollinators—new horizons from satellites to drones."

The article is part of a special issue called "What sensory ecology might learn from landscape ecology" edited by Brazilian researchers.

More information: Remote sensing of floral resources for pollinators—new horizons from satellites to drones, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fevo.2022.869751
Journal information: Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Satellites and drones can help save pollinators (2022, May 20) retrieved 20 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-satellites-drones-pollinators.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
