Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research across fundamental and applied sciences, to provide ecological and evolutionary insights into our natural and anthropogenic world, and how it should best be managed.

Publisher
Frontiers
Website
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/ecology-and-evolution

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution

Study adds new sea cucumber species to the research toolbox

Scientists have a handful of standard research organisms, including fruit flies and mice, that they use to study the evolutionary development (evo-devo) of animal lineages over time. Yet the more research organisms they can ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 7, 2024

0

17

Research maps potential risks to iconic marine wildlife

The areas used by six threatened marine megafauna species overlap with a myriad of human activities in the waters of Australia's north west, a collaborative study led by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) has ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 24, 2024

0

2

'Fishing' chimpanzees found to enjoy termites as a seasonal treat

The discovery that chimpanzees use tools to fish for termites revolutionized our understanding of their abilities—but we still don't have crucial context to help us understand termite fishing and chimpanzee minds. Are chimpanzees ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 17, 2023

0

157

page 1 from 11