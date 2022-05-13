May 13, 2022

Remote sensing research improves hurricane response

by Bill Wellock, Florida State University

Remote sensing research improves hurricane response - Florida State University News
Aerial views in Florida before and after Hurricane Michael. Credit: NOAA

Safe and uninterrupted road travel is crucial in the aftermath of storms so that people can access medical treatment, downed power lines can be removed and communities can begin a return to normalcy.

Researchers with the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering's Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response (RIDER) Center are investigating better ways to predict where road-clogging debris will be most severe after tropical cyclones. Their latest paper was published in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction.

"This research is especially relevant as hurricane season approaches because it reminds us that we need a variety of tools to properly respond to these storms," said Eren Ozguven, RIDER Center director and the paper's senior author. "This paper describes an important tool and applies it to disasters in the Florida Panhandle."

Researchers used to measure the amount of vegetation in Bay County, Florida, before and after two and three hurricanes, including Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that devastated the county in 2018. That gave them an estimate of how much vegetative debris those storms caused and where debris was heaviest. They were able to correlate debris measurements with factors such as , initial amount of vegetation and roadway density.

The researchers found debris was heavier in suburban and , which have a high density of people and roads, compared with rural areas. Although vegetation is not the only type of debris caused by a hurricane, it is an important predictor of where roads will be blocked.

Researchers aim to develop a tool that gives emergency management planners an estimate of the debris storms are likely to generate—allowing officials to plan, for example, where to position trucks and collection zones ahead of storms.

"The faster you can get debris off the roadway, the better you will be in terms of getting back to normal after a hurricane hits," said paper co-author Tarek Abichou, a professor of civil and at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

Along with understanding where to position resources before a storm, officials can use after a hurricane to quickly and inexpensively get an idea of post-storm damage before deploying first responders.

The work is part of RIDER's efforts to use remote-sensing technology to solve civil engineering problems.

"Engineering is all about finding solutions despite obstacles, and hurricanes throw up all sorts of obstacles," Abichou said. "Improving our ability to use remote sensing to prepare for and recover from storms will help us overcome those challenges."

Explore further

Forecasters predict another active hurricane season with 19 tropical storms, 9 hurricanes
More information: Alican Karaer et al, Remote sensing-based comparative damage assessment of historical storms and hurricanes in Northwestern Florida, International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.ijdrr.2022.102857
Provided by Florida State University
Citation: Remote sensing research improves hurricane response (2022, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-remote-hurricane-response.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Calculate the circunference/diameter at this relativistic problem

4 hours ago

old mathematics textbooks

5 hours ago

Relationship between accelerations of blocks 1 and 2

5 hours ago

Our space ship has lost power, what happens now...

5 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

5 hours ago

Does electron beam in empty space generate magnetic fields?

5 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)