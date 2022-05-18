May 18, 2022

Pee pals: Dolphins use taste of urine to recognize friends

For bottlenose dolphins, it's the taste of urine and signature whistles that allow them to recognize their friends at a distance, according to a study published in Science Advances.

Think about people you know, and how you could tell they were around even if you couldn't see them: their voice, perhaps, or even a favored deodorant.

For , it's the taste of and signature whistles that allow them to recognize their friends at a distance, according to a study published Wednesday in Science Advances.

"The use of taste is highly beneficial in the because urine plumes will persist for a while after an animal has left," wrote the team, led by Jason Bruck at the University of St Andrews.

"By recognizing who caused a plume, would be alerted to the recent presence of that individual even if it had not signaled its presence vocally."

The question of whether animals can attach "labels" to their friends in their minds has been difficult to answer. Prior research has focused on lab-based experiments, leaving it unclear whether animals use labeling when communicating naturally.

Bottlenose dolphins, which use "signature whistles" to selectively address specific individuals, and can remember these for over 20 years, were thus an interesting test case to study.

To investigate, the team presented eight dolphins with from familiar and unfamiliar individuals, finding they spent around three times as long sampling urine from those they knew.

Genital inspection, in which a dolphin uses its jaw to touch the genitals of another individual, is common in their social interactions, providing a good opportunity to learn the taste of others' urine.

For the purposes of this study, the dolphins were trained to provide urine samples on demand in exchange for food.

Dolphins do not have , and the corresponding nerve is underdeveloped, leaving the team certain it was taste and not smell at play.

Next, the team paired urine samples with recordings of signature whistles played via underwater speakers, corresponding to either the same dolphin that provided the , or a mismatched sample.

Dolphins remained close to the speaker longer when the vocalizations matched the urine samples—indicating that the two lines of evidence together evoked more interest.

The team suggested that major urinary proteins, as well as lipids, were likely responsible for individual chemical signatures.

"Given the recognition skills revealed in our study, we think that it is likely that dolphins can also extract other information from urine, such as reproductive state, or use pheromones to influence each other's behavior," they said.

Explore further

Tuning into dolphin chatter could boost conservation efforts
More information: Jason N. Bruck et al, Cross-modal perception of identity by sound and taste in bottlenose dolphins, Science Advances (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abm7684. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abm7684
Journal information: Science Advances

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Pee pals: Dolphins use taste of urine to recognize friends (2022, May 18) retrieved 18 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-pee-pals-dolphins-urine-friends.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
