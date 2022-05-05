May 5, 2022

NASA's Psyche spacecraft starts processing at Kennedy Space Center

by Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft Starts Processing at Kennedy
The Psyche spacecraft sits in the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after traveling across the country from a clean room at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Credit: NASA/Isaac Watson

Bound for an asteroid of the same name, the orbiter is undergoing final preparations for its August launch.

Since its arrival on April 29, the Psyche spacecraft has moved into the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where technicians removed it from its protective shipping container, rotated it to vertical, and have begun the final steps to prepare the spacecraft for launch. In the coming months, crews will perform a range of work including reinstalling , reintegrating a radio, testing the telecommunications system, loading propellants, and encapsulating the spacecraft inside payload fairings before it leaves the facility and moves to the launch pad.

The Psyche spacecraft will explore a metal-rich between Mars and Jupiter, made largely of nickel-iron metal. The mission is targeting an Aug. 1 launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy. After arriving in 2026, the spacecraft will spend 21 months orbiting its namesake asteroid, mapping and gathering data, potentially providing insights on how planets with a metal core, including Earth, formed.

Join the journey as NASA’s Psyche launches in 2022 to explore a unique metal-rich asteroid of the same name, orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Explore further

NASA's Psyche gets huge solar arrays for trip to metal-rich asteroid
More information: For more details about NASA's Psyche mission, go to www.nasa.gov/psyche and psyche.asu.edu/
Provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Citation: NASA's Psyche spacecraft starts processing at Kennedy Space Center (2022, May 5) retrieved 5 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-nasa-psyche-spacecraft-kennedy-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hello there! (Kenobi photos/trailer)

18 minutes ago

Accelerating to a stop

18 minutes ago

Simple reasoning that the equivalence principle suggests curvature

21 minutes ago

Photon Arrival Rate, Chapter 1.5 from Computer Graphics by Folly

21 minutes ago

Support PF: Buy your textbooks here

31 minutes ago

Can't find total resistance in a complex star circuit

35 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)