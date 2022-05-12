May 12, 2022

Molecular mechanism of ZDHHC18-mediated palmitoylation of cGAS in innate immunity inhibition

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Molecular mechanism of ZDHHC18-mediated palmitoylation of cGAS in innate immunity inhibition
Detection of double-stranded DNA by cGAS triggers innate immune responses. ZDHHC18-mediated palmitoylation of cGAS sheds light on a novel posttranslational modification that leads to the fine-tuning of cGAS-mediated innate immune responses. Credit: The EMBO Journal (2022). DOI: 10.15252/embj.2021109272

Cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS), a double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) sensing protein, plays an important role in the strong innate immune response induced by pathogen derived nucleic acids.

Previous studies have revealed the essential roles of cGAS in multiple , including pathogen invasion and autoimmune diseases. cGAS activity must be well regulated to maintain homeostasis, preventing both overinhibition and overactivation.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Li Guohui from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Yin Hang's group from Tsinghua University, revealed the molecular mechanism of the ZDHHC18-mediated palmitoylation of cGAS to inhibit innate immunity.

This study was published in The EMBO Journal on April 19.

The researchers found that the palmitoyltransferase ZDHHC18 could inhibit the formation of 2:2 cGAS/DNA complex by palmitoylation of the C474 site of cGAS, thereby inhibiting the excessive activation of cGAS and negatively regulating cGAS biological activities.

"We found that palmitoylation of cGAS is a novel inhibitory mechanism of innate immune responses," said Prof Xu. "It provides a potential target for against and autoimmune diseases."

Explore further

Probing innate immunity, cGAS protein, and our own damaged DNA
More information: Chengrui Shi et al, ZDHHC18 negatively regulates cGAS‐mediated innate immunity through palmitoylation, The EMBO Journal (2022). DOI: 10.15252/embj.2021109272
Journal information: EMBO Journal

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Molecular mechanism of ZDHHC18-mediated palmitoylation of cGAS in innate immunity inhibition (2022, May 12) retrieved 12 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-molecular-mechanism-zdhhc18-mediated-palmitoylation-cgas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

That Will Smith and Chris Rock thing

4 minutes ago

Statistical Independence in Quantum Mechanics

12 minutes ago

Find magnetic field at center of rotating sphere

20 minutes ago

Big Bang, high entropy…?

23 minutes ago

Rheology question -- Why does fluid flow become more turbulent when its density increases?

27 minutes ago

Working with Pointers

31 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)