May 9, 2022

How do water mold spores swim?

by CNRS

How do water mould spores swim ?
Left: False-colour image of the zoospore of an oomycete (Phytophthora parasitica). Note that the anterior flagellum has the appearance of tinsel while the posterior flagellum is smooth. Right: High-speed camera image illustrating flagellar motion when swimming, and diagram of zoospore. Credit: Quang D. Tran, Eric Galiana, Philippe Thomen, Céline Cohen, François Orange, Fernando Peruani, Xavier Noblin

Oomycetes, also known as water molds, are pathogenic microorganisms that resemble fungi and are responsible for a group of diseases affecting several plant species. To reach and infect plants, the zoospores—i.e., self-propelled spores—of oomycetes swim to their target using two flagella, one opposite the other. In a recent study directed by a CNRS researcher, physicists and biologists worked together to precisely measure the movement of each flagellum while a zoospore follows a linear trajectory and when it is turning. They used these data to develop a theoretical model.

Their findings, published in eLife, reveal that in order for the zoospore to turn, its anterior flagellum ceases to beat sinusoidally, as it does when moving along a straight path, and instead adopts a breaststroke. This is the first time that the movement of such organisms has been described at a microscopic scale.

Beyond the fundamental biophysical questions the nature of their motion raises, zoospores represent a new model of "microswimmers" distinct from algae and bacteria, suggesting new avenues of physics research. Through these findings we now understand how oomycete zoospores move, but we still lack knowledge about when and why they change direction during their movement. In the future, the researchers would like to study the interactions between the zoospores and the roots they infect, in order to identify the that attract these .

Explore further

Reproduction key to maintenance of marimo shape
More information: Raymond E Goldstein, Editor's evaluation: Coordination of two opposite flagella allows high-speed swimming and active turning of individual zoospores, eLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.71227.sa0
Journal information: eLife

Provided by CNRS
Citation: How do water mold spores swim? (2022, May 9) retrieved 9 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-mold-spores.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The James Webb Space Telescope

2 hours ago

Is induction heating more efficient than resistance heating for a water heater?

2 hours ago

Is not getting a 1st a red flag in academia?

3 hours ago

A block dropped on a scale -- find the max compression (without energy approach)

3 hours ago

What has a shape but no volume?

3 hours ago

How do you understand these two simple concept？ (velocity and acceleration)

3 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)