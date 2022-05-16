May 16, 2022

Study sheds new light on the mechanism of individual cell memory, using yeast as a model

by Dominic Dähler, ETH Zurich

Whi3 behavior in different conditions: without (cell on the left)/with (cell on the right) pheromone and different genotypes: with (left half of the cell) /without (right half of the cell) diffusion barrier. Credit: Yasmin Lau et al, Current Biology (2022)

Whi3 is a mnemon (Whi3mnem), or in other words, a protein that stores information in individual cells by forming stable super-assemblies. This memory state is then inherited by only one individual daughter cell at mitosis (individual memory). For example, when facing an uncommitted mating partner, budding yeast cells coalesce the G1/S inhibitor Whi3 into a dominant mnemon super-assembly that drives escape from mating pheromone response. This mnemon state remains stable in the mother cell for many division cycles without being passed to its daughters. How cells maintain and partition the Whi3mnem state at mitosis was largely unknown until now.

In their study published in Current Biology, researchers show that Whi3mnem associates with the (ER) membrane and is confined to the mother cell by ER-lateral diffusion barriers at the bud neck. Furthermore, when these barriers are lifted, Whi3mnem, which forms self-templating fibrils in vitro, propagates to its entire progeny like a prion, making memory collective.

Based on this evidence, the authors conclude that the self-templating prion-like behavior of Whi3mnem is needed for the persistence of memory, whereas its association with the ER prevents its infectious propagation to the . These findings provide a first mechanism for how cells can form and maintain individual memory.

A question naturally follows from these results: Are persistence and confinement conserved mechanisms for encoding individual memory across organisms? These findings could have important implications in pathological contexts: In fact, age-related confinement defects may unleash the prion-like behavior of mnemons, allowing them to spread in tissues and to promote phenotypes very similar to those observed in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

More information: Yasmin Lau et al, Whi3 mnemon association with endoplasmic reticulum membranes confines the memory of deceptive courtship to the yeast mother cell, Current Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2022.01.002
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by ETH Zurich
Citation: Study sheds new light on the mechanism of individual cell memory, using yeast as a model (2022, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-mechanism-individual-cell-memory-yeast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
