April 24, 2022

13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

bachelor
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college—with a major in physics and a minor in math.

Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.

"I have an incredible passion for physics," he said. "It's been one of my favorite things to do."

Elliott's mom, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age 3. Following a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking classes when he was 9.

"People who hear Elliott's story say he doesn't get to be a kid, or he grew up too fast," Michelle said. "He still very much is a kid and the only difference is he goes to school in a different building."

Besides being on the verge of graduating, he has been accepted into the University of Minnesota's Physics Ph.D. program. Now his are trying to figure out how to pay for it.

"We're just trying to explore all our options, and coming up with dead ends," Michelle said. "Trying to apply for any scholarships, fellowships, grants, and we have not been successful."

Explore further

Making diversity, equity, inclusion integral parts of physics education

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: 13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college (2022, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-year-old-minnesota-youth-college.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electric field, flux, and conductor questions

1 hour ago

Calculating Candela Power for LED

2 hours ago

How far will a piece from an explosive projectile fly?

2 hours ago

Should I forget about grad school?

2 hours ago

Biological Information

2 hours ago

What are you reading now? (STEM only)

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)