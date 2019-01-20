Elliott pushes for changes at eBay

January 22, 2019
Elliott pushes for changes at eBay
This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, shows signage at the entrance to eBay's headquarters in San Jose, Calif. An activist shareholder is telling eBay that restructuring its business could help more than double its stock price. Investment firm Elliott Management, which owns more than 4 percent of eBay stock, said in a letter sent to eBay Inc.'s board that enacting the recommendations could lead eBay's stock to be valued at $55 to more than $63 per share by the end of next year. The stock closed at $31 on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

An activist shareholder says eBay would be better off without StubHub or its classified ads businesses.

Elliott Management, which owns more than 4 percent of its stock, said in a letter to eBay that if it focused on its online marketplace, it could push its , which had been trading for around $30, to $55 or even more than $63 by the end of next year.

In early trading Tuesday, shares of eBay Inc. jumped 9 percent.

Elliott believes the Classifieds business has a potential value of $8 billion to $12 billion, with StubHub's value at $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

Explore further: EBay 3Q profit rises 23 percent

Related Stories

EBay 3Q profit rises 23 percent

October 20, 2010

(AP) -- EBay Inc. on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit climbed 23 percent, helped by its growing PayPal business.

EBay first-quarter profit rises 20 percent

April 27, 2011

(AP) -- EBay Inc. on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit rose 20 percent on reinvigorated auctions activity and continued swift growth at its PayPal payment service.

EBay profit up but shares hit by soft forecast

April 21, 2010

(AP) -- EBay Inc. said Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose 11 percent as consumers spent more on its main website, but a disappointing forecast for the current quarter pushed the company's shares down sharply in after-hours ...

EBay posts higher 1Q net income and revenue

April 18, 2012

(AP) -- EBay's first-quarter net income grew 20 percent thanks to higher revenue from its PayPal business and brisk sales at its e-commerce websites. The results beat Wall Street's expectations and investors sent the company's ...

Recommended for you

Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks

January 18, 2019

A Duke University team expects to have a product available for election year that will allow television networks to offer real-time fact checks onscreen when a politician makes a questionable claim during a speech or debate.

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.