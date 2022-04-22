April 22, 2022

Scientists propose novel selective reductive amination catalysts with improved stability

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists propose novel selective reductive amination catalysts with improved stability
Graphical abstract. Credit: ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.2c00800

Primary amines and secondary imines are key intermediates widely used in fields like food additives, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals. They can be produced via the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds.

However, during the reductive amination process, many side reactions often occur, resulting in poor selectivity toward the target products and correspondingly increasing the cost of purification.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Wang Guanghui from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has reported a facile strategy to synthesize two carbon-doped Ni catalysts with particle sizes of 7.5 and 47.5 nm, respectively.

This work was published on March 11 in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

The selectivity in the reductive amination of biomass-derived is completely switched between primary amines and secondary imines.

"The is derived from the confined pyrolysis of Ni-Al layered double hydroxides grafted on hollow polymer nanospheres, in which the hollow polymer nanospheres play four roles, i.e., template, reductant, resource, and Ni size controller. The two catalysts exhibit excellent stability due to the existence of surface Ni-Cx species," said Pan Zhengyi, first author of the study.

"Reductive aminations over these two catalysts have a broad substrate scope and can be scaled up to the gram level, showing the potential for ," Prof. Wang said.

Explore further

New single-atom catalysis boots reductive amination reaction
More information: Zhengyi Pan et al, Size-Tunable Carbon-Doped Ni Nanoparticles for Switchable Reductive Amination of Biomass-Derived Carbonyl Compounds to Primary Amines and Secondary Imines, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.2c00800
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists propose novel selective reductive amination catalysts with improved stability (2022, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-scientists-reductive-amination-catalysts-stability.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

To write and publish something small, say just a few pages

15 minutes ago

Biological Information

31 minutes ago

Beryllium n:2n reactor fuel

45 minutes ago

What are you reading now? (STEM only)

1 hour ago

Making a sublist from a list

1 hour ago

Polygon Coordinates given the Area and Center point

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)