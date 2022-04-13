April 13, 2022

Image: Axiom Mission 1 at Pad 39A and Artemis I at Pad 39B

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Axiom Mission 1 at Pad 39A and Artemis I at Pad 39B
Credit: NASA/Jamie Peer

Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is in the foreground on Launch Pad 39A with NASA's Artemis I in the background on Launch Pad 39B on April 6, 2022.

This is the first time two totally different types of rockets and designed to carry humans are on the sister pads at the same time—but it won't be the last as NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida continues to grow as a multi-user spaceport to launch both government and commercial rockets.

Ax-1 liftoff is scheduled at 11:17 a.m. EDT Friday, April 8, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

