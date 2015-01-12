Image: liftoff of SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon from Launch Complex 39A

Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This is the company's 10th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

Liftoff was at 9:39 a.m. EST from the historic launch site now operated by SpaceX under a property agreement with NASA. The Dragon spacecraft will deliver about 5,500 pounds of supplies to the space station, including the Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment (SAGE) III instrument to further study ozone in the atmosphere.

