May 14, 2021

Getting ready to rocket

by European Space Agency

Getting ready to rocket
Credit: NASA – J. Blair

The pieces are stacking up for the launch of Artemis 1 mission around the moon and back. The massive Space Launch Systems (SLS) rocket that will launch the first crewless test flight of the Orion spacecraft, powered by the European Service Module, is being integrated at the Vehicle Assemble Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, U.S..

Visible in this image are the twin solid fuel boosters, now fully stacked atop the mobile launcher. The boosters will be mated with the rocket's 65 m tall core stage that recently barged in to Florida aboard the Pegasus barge on 27 April after successful testing at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

Once the rocket stages are ready to go, the Orion spacecraft and additional flight hardware are next up for integration.

Since our last Orion and the European Service Module update for Artemis I, the spacecraft has moved, from the NASA Kennedy Space Center's Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout facility, a few kilometers down the road to the Multi Payload Processing Facility. The names of these buildings give the game away. The first Orion spacecraft has been checked out and is ready for the next step on the road to : processing for launch.

Fuelling was completed on 1 April, after which the system will be serviced in high pressure helium that serves as a pressurization agent to the European Service Module propellant tanks, ensuring the correct pressure at the engine inlets.

Eventually, the spacecraft will be hoisted to the top of the fully stacked SLS rocket.

Explore further

Image: Engine of Atlantis
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Getting ready to rocket (2021, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-ready-rocket.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do Black Holes Really Exist? - Comments

12 hours ago

What is theoretically the heaviest isotope that the R-process could produce?

12 hours ago

Is the darkness in our solar system and/or galaxy (whichever it may be) an illusion?

May 12, 2021

Andromeda vs. Milky Way galaxies

May 12, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

May 11, 2021

Question about extragalactic stellar motion

May 04, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments