April 25, 2022

Anthropology and neuropsychology to study how the brain evolved

by CENIEH

Digital reconstruction of skull and brain in chimpanzee and modern humans. Credit: E. Bruner

Emiliano Bruner, a paleoneurologist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has just published a review article in the journal Brain Structure and Function that brings anthropology and neuropsychology together to investigate the evolution of the parietal lobes in hominins and, in particular, to consider those aspects that could have influenced the evolution of material culture.

The paper introduces concepts and insights from paleoneurology, neuroarchaeology, and cognitive archaeology to highlight the changes in anatomy and behavior associated with the and visuospatial capacities in the human genus, as well as with technological production.

It also explores the evidence associated with neurophysiology and neuropsychology, analyzing certain pathological disorders associated with brain lesions such as apraxia (inability to perform manual coordination), considering ethological and electrophysiological studies in and describing the functional data from brain imaging.

More information: Emiliano Bruner et al, The parietal lobe evolution and the emergence of material culture in the human genus, Brain Structure and Function (2022). DOI: 10.1007/s00429-022-02487-w
Journal information: Brain Structure and Function

Provided by CENIEH
