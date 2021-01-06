January 6, 2021

Brain evolution may have allowed our cognitive process to extend to technology

by CENIEH

Brain evolution may have allowed our cognitive process to extend to technology
Credit: JAMT2021/E. Bruner

Emiliano Bruner, a researcher at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has just published a review article on the evolution of the human brain during the Middle Pleistocene offering a perspective on paleoneurology and functional craniology, with a model analyzing the spatial relationships between the anatomical elements of the brain-braincase system.

This paper assesses the Middle Pleistocene fossil record and the evolution of modern humans and Neandertals, as well as current theories on visuospatial integration and prosthetic capacity in our own species, "[...] which could have allowed us to extend our cognitive process to technology, and to social and cultural elements more generally," says Bruner.

The new paper, "Evolving : paleoneurology and the fate of Middle Pleistocene," has been published as part of a special issue of the Journal of Archaeological Method and Theory, edited by Marlize Lombard (University of Johannesburg, South Africa) and Anders Högberg (Linnaeus University, Sweden), and entitled "Theoretical pathways: Thinking about human endeavor during Middle Stone Age and Middle Palaeolithic."

Explore further

The traits of Florisbad skull reinforce the mosaic hypothesis of human evolution
More information: Emiliano Bruner. Evolving Human Brains: Paleoneurology and the Fate of Middle Pleistocene, Journal of Archaeological Method and Theory (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s10816-020-09500-8
Provided by CENIEH
Citation: Brain evolution may have allowed our cognitive process to extend to technology (2021, January 6) retrieved 6 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-brain-evolution-cognitive-technology.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vaccines and Immune Response

15 hours ago

2 questions: illusory "force" between hands, and "wave genetics"

21 hours ago

Falling in love, having sex and being happy makes you live longer?

22 hours ago

Genetic mechanisms of critical illness in Covid-19 - Nature Magazine

Jan 04, 2021

Are Multiple Allelism and Gene Polymorphism the same?

Jan 03, 2021

How do Stem Cells help in Drug trials?

Jan 02, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments