September 22, 2021

The size of the parietal bones influences facial orientation in modern humans

by CENIEH

The size of the parietal bones influences facial orientation in modern humans
Digital reconstructions of the skull and endocranial cast of a chimpanzee and a modern human. Credit: Ana Sofia Pereira‐Pedro and Pereira Pedro and Emiliano Bruner

The Paleoneurology Group at the CENIEH has published a paper in the Journal of Anatomy on the relationship between the parietal bone in the skull and the orientation of the head

Sofia Pereira Pedro and Emiliano Bruner, from the Paleoneurology Group at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), have just published a in the Journal of Anatomy on the relationship between the parietal bone in the skull and the orientation of the head in , whose results suggest that the size of these bones does not influence the shape of the face, but does affect its orientation.

The study uses techniques from geometric morphometry, based on and multivariate statistics, to establish the shape of the different anatomical zones of the skull and their relative position.

The parietal regions of the skull are particularly large and rounded in Homo sapiens in comparison with other hominins and the great apes. Another difference is seen in the position of our orbits, which are positioned entirely below the brain only in our species. Expansion of the parietal regions tilts the axis of the brain, and therefore the functional axis of the head.

"The larger the parietal region is, the more marked is the rotation of the orbits and the cranial base. Considering this spatial influence, the expansion of these regions in Homo sapiens must have been accompanied by secondary adjustments relating to the orientation of the head, the distribution of the weights in gravitational equilibrium and patterns of locomotion," explains Bruner.

Explore further

A study compares the parietal lobes in Neanderthals and modern humans
More information: Ana Sofia Pereira‐Pedro et al, Craniofacial orientation and parietal bone morphology in adult modern humans, Journal of Anatomy (2021). DOI: 10.1111/joa.13543
Provided by CENIEH
Citation: The size of the parietal bones influences facial orientation in modern humans (2021, September 22) retrieved 22 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-size-parietal-bones-facial-modern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Various approaches to new anti-viral drugs to treat COVID-19

8 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

22 hours ago

Membrane potential explained: Nernst potential

Sep 21, 2021

Are the COVID Vaccines Unusually Ineffective?

Sep 20, 2021

Covid Delta variant

Sep 20, 2021

Why is green light not useful for photosynthesis?

Sep 20, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)