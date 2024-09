Brain Structure & Function publishes research that provides insight into brain structure-function relationships. Studies published here integrate data spanning from molecular, cellular, developmental, and system architecture, to the neuroanatomy of behavior and cognitive functions, to clinical neuroanatomy and brain dysfunction.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/biomed/neuroscience/journal/429 Impact factor 5.628 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA