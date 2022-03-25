March 25, 2022

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Microplastics had already been spotted in oceans, air and food—now researchers have found it in human blood
Microplastics had already been spotted in oceans, air and food—now researchers have found it in human blood.

Scientists have discovered microplastics in human blood for the first time, warning that the ubiquitous particles could also be making their way into organs.

The tiny pieces of mostly invisible plastic have already been found almost everywhere else on Earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains as well as in the air, soil and .

A Dutch study published in the Environment International journal on Thursday examined from 22 anonymous, healthy volunteers and found microplastics in nearly 80 percent of them.

Half of the blood samples showed traces of PET plastic, widely used to make drink bottles, while more than a third had polystyrene, used for disposable food containers and many other products.

"This is the first time we have actually been able to detect and quantify" such microplastics in , said Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

"This is proof that we have plastics in our body—and we shouldn't," he told AFP, calling for further research to investigate how it could be impacting health.

"Where is it going in your body? Can it be eliminated? Excreted? Or is it retained in certain organs, accumulating maybe, or is it even able to pass the ?"

The study said the microplastics could have entered the body by many routes: via air, water or food, but also in products such as particular toothpastes, lip glosses and tattoo ink.

"It is scientifically plausible that plastic particles may be transported to organs via the bloodstream," the study added.

Vethaak also said there could be other kinds of microplastics in blood his study did not pick up—for example, it could not detect particles larger than the diameter of the needle used to take the sample.

The study was funded by the Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development as well as Common Seas, a UK-based group aimed at reducing .

Alice Horton, anthropogenic contaminants scientist at Britain's National Oceanography Center, said the study "unequivocally" proved there was microplastics in blood.

"This study contributes to the evidence that plastic particles have not just pervaded throughout the environment, but are pervading our bodies too," she told the Science Media Center.

Fay Couceiro, reader in biogeochemistry and at the University of Portsmouth, said that despite the and lack of data on the exposure level of participants, she felt the study was "robust and will stand up to scrutiny".

She also called for further research.

"After all blood links all the organs of our body and if plastic is there, it could be anywhere in us."

Explore further

People with IBD have more microplastics in their feces, study says
More information: Heather A. Leslie et al, Discovery and quantification of plastic particle pollution in human blood, Environment International (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.envint.2022.107199
Journal information: Environment International

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time (2022, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-scientists-microplastics-blood.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
105 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Superdeterminism and the Mermin Device

1 hour ago

Clarification about submanifold definition in ##\mathbb R^2##

1 hour ago

Energy flux direction in a conducting wire?

2 hours ago

Methanol - H fuel cells for marine transport

2 hours ago

I spent the last year making Physics Fox, a free physics website!

2 hours ago

Why does a body at rest move if Gravity is not a force?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)