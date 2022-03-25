March 25, 2022

Researchers develop quantum gate enabling investigation of optimization problems

by Christian Flatz, University of Innsbruck

Researchers develop quantum gate enabling investigation of optimization problems
Rydberg parity QAOA protocol. Arbitrarily connected optimization problems can be parity encoded in a regular geometry of neutral atoms trapped in, e.g., optical tweezers. After initializing the Rydberg quantum processor in an equal superposition state, generating variational wave functions by applying QAOA unitaries only requires local control of laser fields generating quasilocal four-qubit (square boxes) and single-qubit gates (disks). Credit: Physical Review Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.128.120503

The development of quantum computers is being pursued worldwide, and there are various concepts of how computing using the properties of the quantum world can be implemented. Many of these have already advanced experimentally into areas that can no longer be emulated on classical computers. But the technologies have not yet reached the point where they can be used to solve larger computational problems. Therefore, researchers are currently looking for applications that can be implemented on existing platforms. "We are looking for tasks that we can compute on existing hardware," says Rick van Bijnen of the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Innsbruck. A team around Van Bijnen and the Lechner research group is now proposing a method to solve optimization problems using neutral atoms.

Software solution

To develop scientifically and industrially relevant applications for existing quantum hardware in the near future, researchers are looking for special algorithms that structurally match the strengths of a quantum platform. "This co-design of algorithms and experimental platforms allows these systems to work without , which is still difficult to achieve today," explains Wolfgang Lechner from the Department of Theoretical Physics at the University of Innsbruck. The physicists envision their optimization algorithm to be implemented on neutral atoms trapped and arranged in optical tweezers. They can be programmed via the interaction of highly excited Rydberg states. To avoid the limitations of previous approaches, the physicists do not implement the algorithm directly, but use the so-called parity architecture, a scalable and problem-independent hardware design for combinatorial , which Wolfgang Lechner developed together with Philipp Hauke and Peter Zoller in Innsbruck.

In this way, the requires only problem-dependent single-qubit operations and problem-independent four-qubit operations. Finding a direct and simple implementation for these four-qubit operations was the biggest challenge for the Innsbruck researchers. For this purpose, they have designed a special quantum gate. "We implemented the algorithm directly in the language of the experiment," explains first author Clemens Dlaska. "Thus, the algorithm can be realized on current quantum hardware by simply optimizing the duration of laser pulses in a feedback loop."

Arbitrarily scalable

With the proposed concept, the performance of existing quantum hardware in solving relevant optimization problems can be investigated for problem-sizes currently impossible to simulate on classical supercomputers. The fact that both the platform and the software solution can be extended to a large extent without modifications is an important advantage of the new method.

The Innsbruck team has now presented its new concept in Physical Review Letters.

Explore further

Upgrading the quantum computer
More information: Clemens Dlaska et al, Quantum Optimization via Four-Body Rydberg Gates, Physical Review Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.128.120503
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by University of Innsbruck
Citation: Researchers develop quantum gate enabling investigation of optimization problems (2022, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-quantum-gate-enabling-optimization-problems.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (new thread)

2 minutes ago

Roller coaster and centripetal acceleration

2 minutes ago

why does it move ?

2 minutes ago

Magnetic Levitation Issues

6 minutes ago

Analyzing applied torque to one of lug nuts instead of wheel center

8 minutes ago

Race car suspension Class

9 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)