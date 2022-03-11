March 11, 2022

Malaria parasite's survival linked to two proteins

by Iqbal Pittalwala, University of California - Riverside

Malaria parasite's survival linked to two proteins
Localization of PfRAP01 and PfRAP21 in asexual blood stages of P. falciparum. Immunofluorescence assays of PfRAP01 (a) and PfRAP21 (b) on ring (R), early trophozoite (ET), late trophozoite (LT), early schizont (ES) and late schizont (LS) stages. Both proteins were labeled with anti-HA and co-localized with parasite mitochondria stained with MitoTracker. Merge shows HA tag, MitoTracker and DAPI signals. Scale bar: 3 μm. The IFAs are representative of three independent experiments. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-28981-7

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, killed more than 620,000 people worldwide in 2020. Jeopardizing the survival of Plasmodium falciparum, the malaria parasite, is one way to control the spread of this deadly disease.

A led by an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Riverside, has now identified two proteins that are key to P. falciparum's survival. The discovery, reported today in Nature Communications, suggests these proteins—RAP01 and RAP21—could be potential targets for novel antimalarial and antiparasitic strategies.

"Understanding the exact function of this pair of proteins could lead to the discovery of new therapeutic strategies to fight malaria," said Karine Le Roch, a professor of molecular, cell and , who led the research. "Using advanced genome editing technology, we were able to show that these two proteins are intimately linked to P. falciparum's mitochondria, the cells' powerhouses. Without these proteins, the mitochondria cannot ensure the parasite's function and it dies."

The pair of proteins belong to the "RNA-binding domain abundant in Apicomplexans," or RAP, , which has been identified in several organisms. Their main biological function has eluded scientists. Despite their potential as novel therapeutic targets, they remain poorly characterized.

Le Roch explained that have only a small number of RAP proteins. But Apicomplexan parasites—such as P. falciparum and the toxoplasmosis-causing microbe Toxoplasma gondii—have a large number of these proteins. Further, the mitochondria in Apicomplexan parasites differ greatly from those in humans. For example, Apicomplexan parasites have many fragmented ribosomal RNAs in their mitochondria. Human mitochondria, on the other hand, have long, unfragmented ribosomal RNAs.

"RAP01 and RAP21 may be instrumental in bringing all the fragmented ribosomal RNAs together," said Le Roch, who directs the UCR Center for Infectious Disease and Vector Research. "These RNAs are essential for translation in the mitochondria. If drugs can be developed to knock down RAP01 and RAP21, the whole process would be interrupted, leading to the parasite's death. Such drugs are unlikely to affect human mitochondria because they differ vastly from mitochondria of Apicomplexan parasites."

According to Le Roch, RAP01 and RAP21 are detected and expressed at higher levels at every stage of the Apicomplexan parasite lifecycle. Her team used the CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing tool to knock down these proteins. When death of the Apicomplexan parasite followed, the team realized the proteins were essential to the parasite's survival.

The is titled "Functional genomics of RAP proteins and their role in mitoribosome regulation in Plasmodium falciparum."

Explore further

Deadliest malaria strain protects itself from the immune system
More information: Thomas Hollin et al, Functional genomics of RAP proteins and their role in mitoribosome regulation in Plasmodium falciparum, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-28981-7. www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-28981-7
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of California - Riverside
Citation: Malaria parasite's survival linked to two proteins (2022, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-malaria-parasite-survival-linked-proteins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A question about why gravity is only attractive

1 hour ago

Astronauts landing on the planet Mars

1 hour ago

Does more energy means more work

1 hour ago

A mass sliding down the inclined plane. Will it stop

1 hour ago

Tension/compression in curved truss? (Diagram attached)

1 hour ago

Which direction do the loads and reactions go in a Ferris wheel?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)