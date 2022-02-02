February 2, 2022

Nanoparticle system that can release fluorescent dyes in pancreatic cancer tumor cell samples

by American Chemical Society

Lighting up tough pancreatic cancers
Credit: AI-generated image (disclaimer)

Theranostics have the potential to both diagnose cancers and treat them, all in one package. But it's challenging to tell when—or even if—the package has reached and penetrated a tumor. Now, researchers reporting in JACS Au have designed a nanoparticle system that can get through tough pancreatic cancer tumors, releasing fluorescent dyes in human cell samples and 3D lab-made tumor masses for diagnostics and therapy.

The most common type of pancreatic , called pancreatic ductal carcinoma, is also one of the most difficult cancers to diagnose and treat. Studies have shown that 5-year survival rates of people with the disease are very low. The tumors are often dense, and it is challenging for imaging dyes and medicines to reach cells deep within the mass. Researchers have been developing theranostics that specifically enter tumor cells, but few systems allow scientists to track this uptake or to see how deeply the compounds penetrate. So, Hui Li, Zhiqian Guo and colleagues wanted to solve this problem by designing a new delivery system that includes dyes that only fluoresce under certain conditions.

The prepared a nanoparticle that remained intact until it encountered the acidic environment of pancreatic tumor tissue. The particle carried two dyes that would only fluoresce once the nanoparticle broke apart. After an initial characterization of the nanoparticle-dye system, the researchers added it to a 3D spheroid of pancreatic cancer cells. They found that the dyes reached the interior of the cellular structure when delivered via the nanoparticle. The team also created high-resolution images of dense tumor structures in human pancreatic tumor tissues using the new system. Detailed images like these could help surgeons fully remove tissues from cancer patients. This nanoparticle delivery system could eventually be used to deliver targeted chemotherapies within tough-to-penetrate pancreatic cancer tumors, the researchers say.

More information: Yining Tao et al, Sequence-Activated Fluorescent Nanotheranostics for Real-Time Profiling Pancreatic Cancer, JACS Au (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.1c00553

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Nanoparticle system that can release fluorescent dyes in pancreatic cancer tumor cell samples (2022, February 2) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-nanoparticle-fluorescent-dyes-pancreatic-cancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Pancreatic cancer cells shown to feed on hyaluronic acid
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

12 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)