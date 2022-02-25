February 25, 2022

Searching for a grammar of materials to aid in discovery of catalysts

by Max Planck Society

Searching for a grammar of materials
Can new catalysts be discovered through formal grammars? Credit: Margraf et al

A research group from the Theory Department has explored the use of formal grammars as a new approach to discovering solid catalysts. Such grammars can encode the building rules of known materials and subsequently propose unknown materials with similar properties. By using the concept from computational linguistics, the Berlin-based scientists collaborated with US-American and South-Korean colleagues.

The discovery of new catalytically active materials is of great importance for accelerating the introduction of renewable energy sources and reducing the energy consumption of chemical industry. This search is highly challenging because catalysts have to fulfill a wide range of conditions like high activity, elemental abundance, low toxicity, long-term stability. At the same time there is a practically infinite number of materials that could potentially be interesting. The -based approach proposed in this paper develops systematic building rules based on physical insight or known materials. These rules then allow the targeted generation of promising candidates, as demonstrated for simple ionic materials.

While this initial success is promising, it is clear that there is still a long way to go towards a grammar for heterogeneous catalysis. Real catalysts are complex structures that adapt dynamically under operating conditions. Finding grammatical production rules that capture this complexity is far from trivial. The researchers outline several potential paths to this goal, such as the inference of grammars from data using artificial intelligence.

Explore further

Research offers new understanding of complex catalysis, advances catalyst design
More information: Johannes T. Margraf et al, Heterogeneous Catalysis in Grammar School, The Journal of Physical Chemistry C (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpcc.1c10285
Journal information: Journal of Physical Chemistry C

Provided by Max Planck Society
Citation: Searching for a grammar of materials to aid in discovery of catalysts (2022, February 25) retrieved 25 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-grammar-materials-aid-discovery-catalysts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Really worried about the Ukraine

1 hour ago

Curly hair gene, straight hair gene

1 hour ago

Random Thoughts part 6

1 hour ago

Can anyone please verify/review this counterexample?

1 hour ago

Any suggestions for an open source Windows 10 disk encryption app

1 hour ago

Spectral Graph Clustering: where does the 'scoring' function come from

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)