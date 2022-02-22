February 22, 2022

Fish generate movable pairs of vortices to propel them forward like body waves

by American Institute of Physics

Fish generate movable pairs of vortices to propel them forward like body waves
Pressure field distribution of zebrafish during a complete tail swing; white circles around the vortex patterns in the third image denote high-pressure zones. Credit: Yun-fei Kuai

Swimming in complex underwater environments, fish are unmatched when it comes to motion control and flexibility. For decades, researchers have been inspired to copy nature's most gifted swimmers to optimize underwater vehicle propulsion and maneuverability.

Although the relation between the movement of the tail, or caudal fin, and the transient shapes and motion of the water environment is well known in fish mechanics, there has been little focus on how pressure fields affect thrust generation and control to propel fish.

In Physics of Fluids, researchers at the Harbin Engineering University in China showed that fish, through precise control of body fluctuations, generate movable vortex pairs of high- and regions that enable them to swim. The findings provide the groundwork in the design of flexible structures for a high-performance underwater bionic propeller.

The researchers used particle image velocimetry and to analyze the spontaneous swimming of zebrafish in a tank. A fish accelerates when it bends its caudal fin—attached to the —to one side and then returns to the neutral position as the fish straightens its body. In this completion of a single tail swing, the researchers discovered the formation of two vortex cores at the wake spinning in .

These cores constitute a low-pressure and high-pressure region on opposite sides of the fish. The researchers found the pull generated by the and the thrust produced by the high-pressure area together provide the propulsion power of the zebrafish.

The movement of these high- and low-pressure regions jointly promoted the acceleration of the fluid mass backward while pushing fluid outward at the tip of the caudal fin. When the fish body was J-shaped, the high-pressure area slid to the rear of the caudal fin, and the low-pressure area slid to the front of the caudal fin.

The caudal fin used the low-pressure area to drive the fluid toward the body and generate a vertical upward pull on the fin. The high-pressure area pushed the away at the crest and generated an upward thrust on the caudal fin. Repetition of this process enabled the zebrafish to move continuously.

"The entire zebrafish in the swimming process is regarded as a body wave," co-author Yang Han said. "Whether they accelerated forward or changed directions, the maintained a wavelike motion at all points of the body from the start of movement."

Explore further

Uncovering the optimization secrets of fish schools
More information: "Hydrodynamic analysis of propulsion process of zebrafish", Physics of Fluids, aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0076561
Journal information: Physics of Fluids

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Fish generate movable pairs of vortices to propel them forward like body waves (2022, February 22) retrieved 22 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-fish-movable-pairs-vortices-propel.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Permittivity/Permeability, the speed of light, and the meter

12 hours ago

Can a static force do work?

Feb 21, 2022

Questions on how helicopters fly

Feb 21, 2022

Himalayan salt & candle wax

Feb 17, 2022

4 Questions About Lenz's Law Experiment

Feb 17, 2022

Gravity on an unbalanced object

Feb 14, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)