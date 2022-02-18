February 18, 2022

Antarctic ice cores reveal Australian drought risk worse than thought

by Newcastle University

drought
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Antarctic ice core records have shown that eastern Australia's drought risk is greater than thought.

The research, led by Dr. Tessa Vance from the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership and Dr. Anthony Kiem from the University of Newcastle, and involving Australian Antarctic Division scientists, has significant implications for water security and management across Australia and internationally.

The team compared 150 years of observations of the Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation (IPO) climate variability index, which controls decadal drought and flood risk across eastern Australia, with a reconstruction of the index based on 2,000 years of climate records from Antarctic ice cores.

The IPO varies between negative ( in eastern Australia) and positive ( in Eastern Australia) phases, which until now were assumed to alternate every 15-30 years.

Because these IPO phases vary the probability of drier or wetter periods, they change the risk of drought, flood and fire.

"Our new ice core research shows that the IPO negative or wet periods are much shorter and less frequent than the positive or dry phases," Dr. Vance said.

"The wet phases lasted on average seven years and occurred 10% of the time, while the dry phases lasted on average 61 years."

Dr. Kiem said, "This could be catastrophic for almost all catchments in eastern Australia, which rely on the wetter negative phases to recharge river catchments and reservoirs and restore after drought prone periods."

The divergence between the ice core reconstruction of the IPO, and instrumental observations, is likely due to an unusually long wet phase that occurred between 1947 and 1976. This unusually wet period is when much of eastern Australia's water infrastructure was planned and/or built.

"This means that what occurred in the mid 20th century is skewing our expectations of what is normal for rainfall and runoff," Dr. Kiem said.

"This has serious implications for drought and flood risk assessments, which should be re-calculated to account for positive, dry IPO phases being the norm, and much more likely than suggested by the last 150 years of observations."

The research was published in Communications Earth and Environment on 18 February 2022.

Explore further

Do La Nina's rains mean boom or bust for Australian farmers?
More information: Tessa R. Vance et al, Pacific decadal variability over the last 2000 years and implications for climatic risk, Communications Earth & Environment (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s43247-022-00359-z
Journal information: Communications Earth & Environment

Provided by Newcastle University
Citation: Antarctic ice cores reveal Australian drought risk worse than thought (2022, February 18) retrieved 18 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-antarctic-ice-cores-reveal-australian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
66 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)