January 31, 2022

Video: Hibernation is getting weird thanks to climate change

by American Chemical Society

Hibernation is getting weird thanks to climate change
You might think hibernation is just a nap that bears take during the wintertime, but it's really much more complicated and climate based.

With climate change happening, how will hibernating animals be affected, and will animals that don't hibernate begin to do so?:

Lazing away the summer: Some dormice start their hibernation early
