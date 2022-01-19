January 19, 2022

New p-type, near-infrared transparent conducting thin films with better performance

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Fig. 1. Photo of p-type NIR TCCuRhO2 thin film with 2 inches size. Credit: Wei Renhuai

A group of scientists at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed new p-type (positive hole) near infrared (NIR) transparent conducting (TC) films with ultra-high conductivity, unveiling a new material of TC.

"They have extraordinary properties," Wei Renhuai, a physicist who led the team, "the NIR optical transmittance of the films can reach as high as 85~60%, while maintaining the film resistance at room temperature at a low level."

In recent years, p-type TC has attracted extensive attention. Although n-type (negative electron) TC is common in current market, the incorporation of p-type TC and TC can achieve invisible active circuit heterostructure.

Compared with traditional delafossite-based P-type TC, the room-temperature conductivity of this novel TC is much higher. In addition, the films also exhibit high near-infrared transmittance with a low sheet resistance.

In the experiment, based on the first-principles calculations, the scientists found that CuRhO2 showed p-type conducting characteristics and processed a narrow indirect bandgap of 2.31 eV. Meanwhile, the optical absorption in the NIR and visible range is much low. The larger Rh3+ ionic radius makes the CuRhO2 accept hole-type carriers with high concentration.

Fig. 2. Calculated electronic band structure for the CuRhO2 (left).Optical transmittance and room-temperature sheet resistance for 10% Mg-doped CuRhO2 thin films (right). Credit: Wei Renhuai

The great advance in NIR TC CuRhO2 thin films, based on both theoretical calculations and , will significantly improve the development of future multifunctional invisible optoelectronic devices.

More information: Chenhui Li et al, p‐Type Near‐Infrared Transparent Delafossite Thin Films with Ultrahigh Conductivity, Advanced Optical Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adom.202102559
Journal information: Advanced Optical Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: New p-type, near-infrared transparent conducting thin films with better performance (2022, January 19) retrieved 19 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-p-type-near-infrared-transparent-thin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
