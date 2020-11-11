November 11, 2020

Researchers make theoretical prediction of 2-D semiconductor tin dioxide

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers make theoretical prediction of 2-D semiconductor tin dioxide
Fig. 1. (a) The atomic structure of a 2D δ-SnO2 monolayer. (b) The strain in the x direction resulting from an applied tensile strain in the y direction. Credit: JIANG Peng

Recently, Prof. Zheng Xiaohong's research group from the Institute of Solid State Physics (ISSP) of the Hefei Institute of Physical Science (HFIPS) predicted a new two-dimensional (2-D) tin dioxide (SnO2) monolayer phase (P-4 m2) via first-principles calculations.

Bulk SnO2 is an important n-type wide-bandgap (~3.6 eV) semiconductor and is widely used as electrode materials, chemical sensor components, etc. but systematic study of possible tin oxide phases in 2-D is still missing. In particular, given the claims of magnetism in SnO2 thin films, it is worth investigating whether a stable SnO2 2-D phase can be synthesized or magnetism can be induced.

In this research, the researchers provided direct evidence of a stable and new 2-D phase of SnO2 (δ- SnO2) with auxetic properties based on density functional theory method, which was impressive for its negative in-plane Poisson's ratio and high electron mobility.

In addition, they found double Mexican-hat-like band edges near the Fermi level presented by the valence band structure of SnO2 and therefore a ferromagnetic phase transition and half-metallic ground state could be induced by hole doping within a very wide concentration range.

They also proved that SnO2 monolayer could be tuned to be either an XY magnet or an Ising one, with a magnetic critical temperature above at proper hole concentrations.

All the above findings indicated that the predicted 2-D phase of SnO2 provided a new example of rare p-type magnetism and a potential candidate material for spintronic applications.

Explore further

Assessing quantum dot photoemissions
More information: Peng Jiang et al. Computational prediction of a two-dimensional semiconductor SnO2 with negative Poisson's ratio and tunable magnetism by doping, Physical Review B (2020). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.102.195408
Journal information: Physical Review B

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers make theoretical prediction of 2-D semiconductor tin dioxide (2020, November 11) retrieved 11 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-theoretical-d-semiconductor-tin-dioxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question: How to remove capric acid (caprate) from estrenes?

23 minutes ago

Diffusion Coefficient still doesn't make sense in air at STP

Nov 10, 2020

Steric inhibition of resonance

Nov 06, 2020

Doubt related to Drago's rule

Nov 06, 2020

Electron Configurations -- Why is terbium's electron configuration [Xe] 6s2 4f9 ?

Nov 04, 2020

Sigfigs and Uncertainties

Nov 03, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments