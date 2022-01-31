January 31, 2022

France limits visitors to save beloved Marseille beach

The rocky coves of the Calanques National Park outside Marseille draw huge summer crowds.
The rocky coves of the Calanques National Park outside Marseille draw huge summer crowds.

French authorities said Monday they would begin testing limited daily permits to visit one of the most pristine coves near the Mediterranean city of Marseille, where summer crowds have sharply increased erosion risks.

The high cliffs and sapphire-blue waters at the Sugiton pebble are a main tourist draw for the Calanques National Park, not least because other areas of the forest reserve are often closed due to fire risks.

Some 1,500 people converge at the site each day in the high season, a major environmental strain for an escape just a few minutes' outside France's second-largest city.

In recent years people have increasingly trampled down the slope to the beach, instead of taking the path intended to limit damage to vegetation.

"There's a real erosion risk because there is some soil, not only rock, and the roots of pine trees in particular could be exposed and weakened," a park spokesman told AFP.

"We could lose the whole landscape if we did nothing," he said.

To cap the number of visitors at 200 or 300 a day, a free online reservation site will be set up with tests beginning this spring, ahead of implementation from "at least" July 15 to August 15.

Rangers will check permits at the entry to the inlet and also carry out , in a measure that would be the first of its kind for a French national .

It is the latest step for authorities struggling against overuse at the environmentally fragile coast.

They have already banned unauthorised boats from mooring at the inlets, drastically reduced parking spots, and begun posting pictures of the crowded beaches on social media to discourage people from coming.

Explore further

Invasive Japanese seaweed threatens French Mediterranean coast

© 2022 AFP

Citation: France limits visitors to save beloved Marseille beach (2022, January 31) retrieved 31 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-france-limits-visitors-beloved-marseille.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)