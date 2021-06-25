June 25, 2021

Invasive Japanese seaweed threatens French Mediterranean coast

An algae originally from Japan is piling up on the pristine Calanque beaches near Marseille in southern France.
An algae originally from Japan is piling up on the pristine Calanque beaches near Marseille in southern France.

A potentially toxic seaweed originally found off Japan has colonised a stretch of the Mediterranean coast near Marseille that is home to one of France's most popular natural attractions.

The , rugulopteryx okamurae, poses a health risk because once it washes up on rocks and beaches it begins to decompose and emit , a putrid gas that can be lethal in large doses.

In recent weeks the plant has "proven to be invasive" at the wildly popular Calanques National Park, whose secluded beaches tucked in narrow, steep-walled inlets draw thousands of people every day in the high season, a spokesman told AFP.

It has also been spotted on wharfs in Marseille and to the west of the city along what is known as the Cote Bleue.

"It spreads and stinks up everything, the smell is nauseating," said Guy Coulet, a Marseille resident.

The weed is even more prolific in the off the coast, he said, where it "is a real problem for , clogging up their nets."

Thierry Thibault, a researcher at the Mediterranean Institute of Oceanography, said the algae has been present in the Thau Bassin, around 200 kilometres west of Marseille, since 2008.

It was probably spread by "someone who ate from the Thau Bassin... and threw the shells back into the sea," he said.

Marseille officials say the situation is under control and analyses are underway to determine how best to eradicate the seaweed.

"At this point there is no danger for humans, but if the gas concentrations get too high we'll have to close beaches," said Herve Menchon, a deputy mayor in charge of marine biodiversity.

He acknowledged, however, that children swimming in the port—in theory prohibited—"is a problem," and officials have stepped up measures to keep people out.

Regional authorities have also been pulling out dense piles of the algae that form underwater, but for now there is no solution on what to do with the reeking plants as they rot.

Explore further

Mexico's Caribbean coast hit by heavy seaweed, more expected

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Invasive Japanese seaweed threatens French Mediterranean coast (2021, June 25) retrieved 25 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-invasive-japanese-seaweed-threatens-french.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

3 hours ago

Impedance change in matter from ionizing radiation?

8 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

9 hours ago

Covid-19 test status after vaccination

15 hours ago

Color of eyes : mutation due to evolution or racial selection?

Jun 23, 2021

Delaying a COVID vaccine’s second dose boosts immune response

Jun 23, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments