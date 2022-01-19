January 19, 2022

First chromosome-scale genome assembly for holly reported

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

First chromosome-scale genome assembly for holly reported
Trees of Ilex polyneura. Credit: Yao Xin

Ilex (Aquifoliaceae), the hollies, is one of the largest and most characteristic woody dioecious genera in tropical and subtropical southwest China. Many species throughout the range of the genus have been used as sources of beverages and medicines, ornamentals, honey plants, dyes, timber, and other minor uses. Subspecific variation has been utilized in horticulture for the development of new cultivars and hybrids, but not yet in the huge market for holly beverages and medicines.

In a study published in Horticulture Research, scientists from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences investigated the subspecific variation and local adaptation in Ilex polyneura, a widespread diploid member of the deciduous East Asian clade. Using a combination of Illumina short reads, PacBio single-molecule real-time sequencing technology, and Hi-C techniques, they assembled the whole of Ilex polyneura.

Using the high-quality genome as a reference, they conducted a genomics study of 112 individuals collected from 21 populations across the whole range of the species using restriction site-associated DNA sequencing (RADseq).

The assembled genome was approximately 727.10 Mb. A BUSCO analysis produced 97.6 percent universal single-copy orthologs, indicating high contiguity and completeness of the assembly, and 98.9 percent of the genome assembly was anchored to 20 pseudochromosomes.

"This is the first published genome at chromosome-scale in the huge genus Ilex as well as in the order Aquifoliales. It is also the only genome available for a woody member of the campanulids," said Yao Xin of XTBG.

First chromosome-scale genome assembly for holly reported
Fruits of Ilex polyneura. Credit: Yao Xin

Population revealed evidence of divergent selection leading to genomic adaptation of Ilex polyneura to different elevations. Populations at low and had simpler genetic structures, while populations at medium elevations had mixed ancestry from both low and high elevations.

The study thus provides evidence for genetic divergence and significant local adaptation in the face of the expected high levels of gene flow between populations in Ilex.

Explore further

Study pushes back origin of existing Ilex crown clade into early Eocene
More information: Xin Yao et al, A chromosome-scale genome assembly for the holly (Ilex polyneura) provides insights into genomic adaptations to elevation in Southwest China, Horticulture Research (2022). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhab049
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: First chromosome-scale genome assembly for holly reported (2022, January 19) retrieved 19 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-chromosome-scale-genome-holly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

11 hours ago

Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and variants

11 hours ago

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

20 hours ago

What determines the long-term effectiveness of a viral vaccine?

21 hours ago

Hospitalized COVID-19 Brain Damage greater than in Alzheimers...

Jan 17, 2022

What can grow inside plastic?

Jan 16, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)