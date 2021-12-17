December 17, 2021

Pioneering new technique to barcode cells

by University of Exeter

cell
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Scientists have developed a pioneering new technique to barcode individual cells more accurately and efficiently—which could help pave the way for quicker disease diagnosis. 

A team of researchers from the Living Systems Institute at the University of Exeter has created a new method, that combines with microfluidics, that can easily classify, sort and count

The ground-breaking new technique allows scientists to carry out intricate and in-depth analysis of , including , in real-time. 

Previously, there have been no general methods to accurately sample and barcode isolated single without large wastage during the sampling process. 

This new approach, however, allows scientists to barcode individual cells much more accurately and efficiently than before to quantify their molecular make-up—a crucial development as disease often comes from the malfunction of a few cells.  

The new technique could revolutionize the crucial early diagnosis of some of the most debilitating and life-threatening diseases, including cancer. 

The study is published in the journal Advanced Materials Technologies

Dr. Fabrice Gielen, principal investigator of the research group from the Living Systems Institute said: "With the technology we have developed, we have the opportunity to advance our understanding of the origin of differences observed between cells in a population."

"These differences are seen at the molecular level and are especially large during key cell stages such as differentiation into specialized cells, but can also be indicative of early cancer development."

"We have applied our tool for screening of thousands of single cells from real-time imaging data and efficiently barcode them with minimum cell waste."

"We are currently applying this tool to screen miniature in-vitro tumors formed from model neuroblastoma cells to understand why cancer progression appears to be highly unpredictable in clinical settings. This may lead to early diagnostics and the use of targeted therapeutics."  

"Our technique being generic in scope, we also foresee plenty of further opportunities enabled by image analyses such as the study of bacterial biofilm formation and the degradation of plastic microfibers by biocatalysts." 

Explore further

The prostate cancer cell that got away
More information: Lewis Howell et al, Multi‐Object Detector YOLOv4‐Tiny Enables High‐Throughput Combinatorial and Spatially‐Resolved Sorting of Cells in Microdroplets, Advanced Materials Technologies (2021). DOI: 10.1002/admt.202101053
Journal information: Advanced Materials Technologies

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Pioneering new technique to barcode cells (2021, December 17) retrieved 17 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-technique-barcode-cells.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbird faster-than-wind vehicle and it's that time to defend basic scientific principles (again)

1 hour ago

Create an artificial eddy/tornado

Dec 15, 2021

What is the difference between a wave and a field?

Dec 15, 2021

Are rainbows holograms?

Dec 13, 2021

Getting a sauna to a certain temperature - faster with more rocks?

Dec 13, 2021

Oberth effect on a slope - experiment idea

Dec 12, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)